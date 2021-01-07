Exxon for the first time reveals CO2 impact of oil and gas products

US oil major insists it has 'a well-established and rigorous' climate risk oversight process in place

ExxonMobil has for the first time disclosed the amount of greenhouse gas emissions generated from the use of its oil and gas products, as well as detailing its climate risk oversight process, as the US oil major faces growing investor pressure over its climate impact.

In its 'Energy and Carbon Summary', released on Tuesday, the company said its Scope 3 value chain emissions amounted to 730 million metric tonnes of CO2 in 2019, which would make it one of the highest emitters of any major oil and gas company.

However, the firm also argued that Scope 3 emissions "do not provide meaningful insight into the company's emission-reduction performance and could be misleading in some respects".

Elsewhere, Exxon's Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its core operations and purchased energy fell to 120 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent - the lowest in over a decade - down from 124 million tonnes in 2018, according to Tuesday's report.

Oil and gas companies have come under increasing pressure to disclose, better account for, and mitigate their climate impact, with investors and campaigners arguing they have to take some responsibility for emissions that result from customer use of their products, which can account for around 80 per cent of the sector's carbon footprint, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis has further intensified pressure on the sector, with the pandemic spurring a severe decline in oil demand last year that has forced many major players - including ExxonMobil - to announce thousands of job losses.

But while a growing number of leading oil and gas firms, such as Shell, BP and Repsol, have announced net zero emissions targets for 2050, ExxonMobil has to date refused to deliver a long-term climate strategy, although the US firm insists it supports the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In lieu of a credible net zero strategy, Exxon last month unveiled a clutch of new short-term climate targets, although these goals were roundly criticised as "woefully inadequate" by climate scientists.

The company set out a series of goals to reduce the emissions intensity of its business by 2025, arguing short term goals were the "best way to measure progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement", but detractors pointed out the targets would in fact allow for an overall increase in CO2 emissions.

The company also continues to insist its business faces little risk from the accelerating low carbon transition, arguing in this week's summary report that the "substantial majority" of its proved oil and gas reserves "are expected to have been produced by 2040".

Worldwide it said it expected natural gas demand to remain broadly unchanged over the next 20 years, and projected global oil demand would decline by around only 0.5 per cent.

"Since the average of the IPCC Lower 2C scenarios implies significant use of oil and natural gas through the middle of the century, these reserves face little risk from declining demand," it states.

The bullish update comes despite ExxonMobil recently announcing a $17-20bn write down of the value of its gas assets, and the firm's share price - which in 2013 were high enough to make it the most valuable company on the planet - last year falling below that of NextEra Energy, the world's biggest provider of solar and wind energy.

But in its latest summary this week, Exxon insisted its company board had "a well-established and rigorous" framework for overseeing climate change risk.

"With a longstanding commitment to investments in technology and the ingenuity of its people, the Company is well positioned to continue to provide the energy that is essential to improving lives around the world, while managing the risks of climate change," it states.