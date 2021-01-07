Coventry and Oxford vie for £50m to help deliver all-electric bus city vision

The funding could see all buses in one of the cities switch to run on electric power | Credit: travellinglight

Up to 500 buses could be replaced with all-electric versions as part of government competition

Coventry and Oxford are vying for up to £50m of funding to help switch their entire bus fleets to run on electricity, as part of a government competition aimed at creating the UK's first all-electric bus city, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced yesterday.

The two cities are now developing business cases as part of the competition, and if successful each could be awarded funding to replace their entire fleet of buses with all-electric versions and install new infrastructure such as charging stations and power grid upgrades, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

It said the funding could help replace up to 500 buses, saving thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year "and helping the country to build back greener".

"As we build back greener from Covid-19, we can provide people with more environmentally-friendly transport and cleaner air," said Shapps. "Coventry and Oxford could soon be at the forefront of our plans for a new era of bus services, helping us develop the green transport network of the future and support jobs right here in the UK."

The DfT chose Coventry and Oxford as finalists in the £50m competition after receiving 19 bids from town and city authorities across England, with applicants required to demonstrate how the funding could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

The £50m competition was first announced last February as part of a £5bn bus funding package, with the government planning to launch the UK's "first-ever" long-term bus strategy in the coming months "to ensure buses are prioritised into the future".

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, welcomed the news that Coventry was in the mix to receive the electric bus funding. "Turning all of Coventry's bus fleet electric is not only a major boost to public transport in the city, but it will also help tackle the climate emergency we face both here in the West Midlands and the wider UK," he said.

The plans could also provide a major boost to Oxford's vision of establishing the city as an 'Energy Superhub' that integrates energy storage, renewables, and EV charging infrastructure to help slash emissions, air pollution, and energy costs.