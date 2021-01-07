Closing the climate skills gap among investment professionals

  • Will Goodhart, CFA UK)
How investment professionals contribute to the net zero transition can recast the way that society sees and appreciates finance's role in society, argues CFA UK chief executive Will Goodhart

At this time of year, newspapers and magazines are normally full of features about 'New Year, New You!' and we are all starting to regret our resolutions to give up our guilty pleasures. Covid-19 has changed...

