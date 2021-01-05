Ecotricity strikes landmark deal to secure geothermal power from Cornish plant

The United Downs Deep Geothermal Power site in Cornwall | GEL
Major milestone for emerging renewable energy sector as developers of UK's first geothermal power plant agree to sell 3MW of baseload power to green energy supplier

Geothermal energy in the UK took a major step forward this week, after the developer of the nation's first geothermal power plant struck landmark deals to supply electricity to green energy supplier Ecotricity...

