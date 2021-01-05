Campaigners vow to oppose Gatwick Aiport's 'stealth' second runway following shareholder approval of plans

Gatwick is the world's largest single-runway airport | Credit: Gatwick
As Gatwick kicks off planning permission process for plans to convert an emergency runway into functioning second runway, campaigners accuse airport off being 'disengenuous' by understating scale of upgrade

Campaigners have accused Gatwick Airport of being "callous to communities" after the airport revealed major shareholders had greenlit plans to upgrade its spare runway into a functioning second runway...

