Global Briefing: Top European truckmakers vow to phase out internal combustion engines
All the green business news from around the world this week
Alliance of leading truckmakers pledge to switch to zero emission models by 2040 A group of Europe's largest truckmakers have this week pledged to stop selling vehicles that produce emissions by 2040,...
PwC: Rate of global decarbonisation must quintuple to avert worst climate impacts
Net Zero Index reveals UK has maintained highest decarbonisation rate in 21st century, but warns efforts must be accelerate rapidly to achieve global climate goals
Giant 14MW mega-turbines heading for the North Sea
GE Renewable Energy confirms latest order from Dogger Bank wind farm will see upgraded 14MW Haliade-X turbines deployed for the first time
AGCO talks up electric tractors, agribots and regenerative agriculture
The US agricultural technology giant is preparing a range of new cleantech innovations that promise to curb the carbon footprint of food production