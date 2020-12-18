Asset managers and index providers urged to end ETF market's financing of deforestation

New report from Planet Tracker warns booming ETF market is supporting soybean companies driving mass deforestation in Brazil, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Investors engaged in the exchange traded funds (ETFs) market are indirectly and often unknowingly enabling the destruction of tropical forests, and as such the small clutch of asset managers that dominate the highly-concentrated market should take urgent action to eliminate deforestation risk from their holdings.

That is the topline conclusion of a report published this week by financial think tank Planet Tracker, which sets out how soybean production companies driving mass destruction of tropical forests in Brazil, Indonesia, and the DRC are being propped by the booming ETF market.

All in all, the report identifies $9.3bn held by equity-based ETFs in the 26 public companies involved in deforestation-linked soybean production, processing, and trade, and singles out Bank of Montreal, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, UBS, Envestnet and Northwestern Mutual as the top asset managers with underlying funds in this area.

Deforestation represents a major environmental and financial risk for global capital markets, and soybean production is the second largest driver of the practice in tropical countries, after industrial cattle rearing, according to the report.

ETFs are exchange listed investment vehicles that invest in a basket of stocks, bonds or other assets such as commodities or currencies. The majority of ETFs are designed to track the performance of an underlying index, such as the S&P500, or sectors such as renewable energy or technology, or themes such as climate change.

However, the structure of some ETFs - in particular synthetic ETFs and semi-transparent ETFs that trade in derivatives instead of securities or assets - suffer from a lack of transparency, meaning that investors are sometimes unknowingly financing companies linked to deforestation.

The report notes the ETF universe - which has been growing exponentially since 2003 - is lagging behind other types of mutual funds when it comes to addressing deforestation risks and warns ETF sponsors have not taken steps to structure the financial instruments to explicitly exclude deforestation-linked equities, despite many firms having nominal climate targets or net zero deforestation supply chain goals in place.

Planet Tracker argues the seven companies that control the overwhelming proportion of the $6.7tr market therefore have a responsibility to use their significant clout to tackle deforestation risk associated with a handful of companies being artificially distributed to the wider financial system. The report notes that investment giants BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street Global Advisors together control 70 per cent of the ETF market, while index providers MSCI, FTSE Russell, S&P Dow Jones, and Bloomberg control 60 per cent of index markets.

The paper proposes a number of measures that ETF sponsors and index providers should take to prevent the ETF market from enabling deforestation.

For active ETF sponsors, the recommendations include issuing their own ETF which excludes deforestation linked equities; disclosing and labelling the proportion of holdings that incorporate deforestation assets within qualifying instruments; publishing policies and processes demonstrating that environmental-related issues are factored into the design of ETF products; voting in favour of corporate shareholder resolutions addressing deforestation activities, risks or exposures, and exerting stewardship pressure on index providers to design indices excluding stocks linked to deforestation.

Index providers, on the other hand, are urged to launch deforestation-free indices, to disclose the proportion of indices that incorporate deforestation assets and collaborate with ETF sponsors on the exclusion of deforestation-linked companies in indices.

The paper also recommends actions for ETF investors, ranging from engaging with ETF sponsors to target a fast reduction of deforestation-linked ETFs across their investment portfolios and publicly disclosing and labelling deforestation risk products, to using tools such as Deforestation Free Funds to check the proportion of the ETF holding that incorporates deforestation risk.