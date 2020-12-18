IEA: Global coal demand to rise in 2021 with 'no immediate decline in sight'

After major drop in recent years coal demand set to rise next year and is unlikely to flatten out until 2025, warns International Energy Agency

The coal industry is likely to benefit from the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis next year, with demand expected to rise 2.6 per cent as governments gear up to restart their economies in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Coal demand has plummeted in recent years in the face of growing competition from cheaper and greener forms of energy, but following the pandemic some emerging and developing economies, such as China, have moved to ramp up their coal plans as part of their economic recovery plans.

As such, the IEA warned there was little sign that the world's coal consumption was likely to decline substantially in the coming years, with rising demand in some Asian economies offsetting waning market interest in the high carbon power source elsewhere.

The energy body said demand was likely to rebound next year driven by higher electricity demand and industrial output, with China, India, and Southeast Asian economies accounting for much of the growth, although it warned the US and Europe could also see their first increases in nearly a decade.

Nevertheless, after historic falls in coal demand of 1.8 per cent in 2019 and a projected five per cent in 2020, the IEA's estimates indicate coal consumption next year is still likely to remain below 2019 levelsr.

It also expects rising coal demand to flatten out around 2025, when renewables are set to overtake coal as the largest sources of electricity in the world, potentially followed by gas-fired power.

But despite the encouraging long term trens the reprot still paints a challenging picture for global governments seeking to accelerate global decarbonisation efforts, as coal power is by far the latest single source of global energy-related carbon emissions, and rapidly weaning economies off the power source is therefore crucial to the achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The future of the industry is largely set to be decided in Asia, as the EU and US will together account for less than 10 per cent of global coal demand by 2025, down from 37 per cent 20 years ago, according to the IEA. Today, China and India account for 65 per cent of global coal demand, rising to 75 per cent once Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the rest of Southeast Asia are included.

Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA's director of energy markets and security, said there was "no sign that coal is going to fade away quickly".

"The Covid-19 crisis has completely reshaped global coal markets," said. "Before the pandemic, we expected a small rebound in coal demand in 2020, but we have since witnessed the largest drop in coal consumption since the Second World War. The decline would have been even steeper without the strong economic rebound in China - the world's largest coal consumer - in the second half of the year."

As such, debates over the future of coal power are set to dominate the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit next autumn, with those countries lobbying for faster action to curb emissions poised to step up calls for the likes of China and Japan to halt the financing of new coal infrastructure overseas, while India, Australia, and others can expect to face growing pressure to curb new coal developments.