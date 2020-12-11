How COVID brought down Big Oil
Heather Clancy runs the rule over a tough year for the oil industry that may well turn into an historic turning point
It's been a tough year for the oil industry. In April, there was a mind-bending moment when crude futures dipped into negative figures. Then, after several months of a slow increase in demand, oil prices dropped again...
Global Briefing: Arrival arrives in US with new headquarters
Electric vehicle expansion, RWE emissions targets, and Brazilian net zero aspirations, all feature in this week's round up of global green business news
Can the Climate Ambition Summit set the stage for a 'decade of delivery'?
Scores of world leaders and top business figures are set to unveil new climate pledges at an event marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement this weekend
WHSmith publishes plan for net zero emissions by 2025
Newsagents sets out new five-year sustainability action plan, designed to deliver zero emissions from its operations
'Climate change's fingerprints': Report highlights growing link between climate change and weather extremes
New analysis summarising latest thinking on climate attribution, reveals increasingly clear evidence climate change is leading to increased extreme weather risks