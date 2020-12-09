Smart Opportunities: Latest BusinessGreen webinar to explore how smart technologies are helping firms cut emissions

Hosted in association with Smart Energy GB, latest webinar will provide invaluable insights into how smart meters and associated technologies are unlocking multiple benefits

BusinessGreen will next week host its final webinar of the year, providing a valuable overview of how smart meters are helping businesses reduce bills, cut carbon emissions, and enable a smarter and more flexible grid.

Hosted in association with Smart Energy GB, the free to attend webinar will take place from 2pm on the afternoon of December 15.

Through a series of short presentations and interactive panel discussions the virtual event will explore how small businesses, microbusiness, and home workers can use smart meters and accompanying technologies to both track and reduce their energy use and unlock new ways to reduce their environmental impact and make their businesses more efficient.

"Smart meters are a critical component of cleaner energy system, as well as a proven means of curbing energy bills and carbon emissions," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "And yet too many businesses are failing to take advantage of the functionality smart meters can offer, both as a means to curbing environmental impacts now and enabling access to emerging flexible grid services. Our latest webinar will provide invaluable advice on how to seize the opportunities smart technologies offer."

Titled 'Smart Opportunities: How smart technologies can help businesses cut emissions and energy costs', the hour long session will feature an overview of the smart technology landscape from Smart Energy GB's Robert Cheesewright to be followed by a panel discussion on how businesses can maximise the opportunities on offer featuring Gemma Rippengale of ANDtr and Rebecca Lane from the Energy Systems Catapult.

You can now register to attend the webinar for free through the event website.