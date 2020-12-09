Smart Opportunities: Latest BusinessGreen webinar to explore how smart technologies are helping firms cut emissions
Hosted in association with Smart Energy GB, latest webinar will provide invaluable insights into how smart meters and associated technologies are unlocking multiple benefits
BusinessGreen will next week host its final webinar of the year, providing a valuable overview of how smart meters are helping businesses reduce bills, cut carbon emissions, and enable a smarter and more flexible grid.
Hosted in association with Smart Energy GB, the free to attend webinar will take place from 2pm on the afternoon of December 15.
Through a series of short presentations and interactive panel discussions the virtual event will explore how small businesses, microbusiness, and home workers can use smart meters and accompanying technologies to both track and reduce their energy use and unlock new ways to reduce their environmental impact and make their businesses more efficient.
"Smart meters are a critical component of cleaner energy system, as well as a proven means of curbing energy bills and carbon emissions," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "And yet too many businesses are failing to take advantage of the functionality smart meters can offer, both as a means to curbing environmental impacts now and enabling access to emerging flexible grid services. Our latest webinar will provide invaluable advice on how to seize the opportunities smart technologies offer."
Titled 'Smart Opportunities: How smart technologies can help businesses cut emissions and energy costs', the hour long session will feature an overview of the smart technology landscape from Smart Energy GB's Robert Cheesewright to be followed by a panel discussion on how businesses can maximise the opportunities on offer featuring Gemma Rippengale of ANDtr and Rebecca Lane from the Energy Systems Catapult.
You can now register to attend the webinar for free through the event website.
More news
Just wishing Brexit done is not a recipe for future environmental success
Decisions made over the coming weeks and months will define the UK for generations - the government must choose higher green standards, stronger protections and global leadership, argues Greener UK's Benjamin Halfpenny
A new breed of local energy service company will help businesses drive a green recovery
Energy efficiency services for businesses could be at the heart of a locally-driven economic recovery - all that’s needed is a toolkit to create solutions that businesses actually want, argues EnergyPro's Alex Rathmell
BloombergNEF: Clean energy investment in emerging economies sputters during Covid-19 following record year
Despite securing a record $432bn of foreign investment in 2019, clean energy projects in emerging markets have suffered a ‘rough 2020’ as investors’ turned to less risky markets, analyst warns
'Paris Effect': How green technologies are on track to 'outcompete' high carbon sectors by 2030
Analysis backed by top green figures indicates net zero transition is set to rapidly escalate in 2020s, leaving carbon-intensive industries looking increasingly uncompetitive