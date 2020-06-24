Smart Meters
'Not achievable': Energy UK warns fresh measures needed to meet 2024 smart meter target
Trade body research suggests industry likely to fall short on government's ambition for 85 per cent of homes and businesses to have a smart meter installed by 2024
Samsung and Bulb take aim at household CO2 with energy monitoring tool
Companies claim new tool will enable householders to monitor their energy use and carbon emissions while on the go from phones or tablets
Government unveils plan to force suppliers to accelerate smart meter rollout
Energy suppliers to be subject to annual installation targets under new government plan to ramp up smart meter rollout, amidst growing fears over sluggish progress
We're marching into a smart meter mess
There's little chance the government will meet its 2020 smart meter deadline, but less still it will publicly admit defeat, says Labour's Alan Whitehead
Smart meter delays means UK risks building half-'dumb' smart grid, Labour warns
Sluggish roll out of smart meters could jeopardise journey to low-carbon electricity system, according to Labour's Alan Whitehead
'Smarter, greener lives': Five-year plan aims to boost smart meter innovation
Smart DCC, which runs UK's smart meter infrastructure, sets out vision for harnessing technology to boost EV and smart grid uptake
Smart meter installation rate drops again
Massive uptick in pace of installation now needed to meet government's 2020 target
Does the UK have enough electricians to meet surging demand for green technologies?
Demand for green tech may mean the UK needs 15,000 additional skilled electricians over the next five years, the industry says - but are enough people being trained up?
ScottishPower revs up EV tariff
Energy supplier says new 100 per cent renewable power tariff can deliver electric motoring for a tenth of the cost of petrol
Government draws up plan to boost smart meter business rollout
With 2020 deadline looming, government unveils new proposals to promote benefits of smart meters to small businesses
Modern Energy Partners: Public sector bodies band together for smart energy pilot
Prisons, military bases, and universities across UK join pioneering government pilot to save energy and cut carbon
NHS to assess benefits of smart meters for dementia and mental health patients
Government highlights research on how energy use data gleaned from smart meters can be used to better monitor at-home dementia and mental health patients
The date is looming: Will the deal work?
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the government's handling of the smart meter roll out needs a revamp
Give up on the 2020 target for smart meters, NAO tells government
Damning report suggests government's flagship smart energy programme will run over time and over budget
Which?: Energy companies need to install 30 smart meters a minute to meet 2020 target
Consumer rights group raises fresh fears over pace of smart meter roll out, as government awaits latest damning NAO report
Study: Energy revolution risks 'two-tier' society
Research from Imperial College London warns many in society could lose out in areas where new infrastructure is slow to be rolled out
Smart meters: Over-65s leading the charge, survey shows
Smart Energy GB research suggests pensioners are most likely age group to own a smart meter as awareness of the technology continues to grow
Fears escalate over pace of smart meter roll-out
Official figures show UK is struggling to step up the pace of its nationwide smart meter roll-out
E.ON teams up with Berkeley Homes to trial smart home concept
Future Energy Home pilot will study how well smart home technologies sync with everyday life
Minister hails emergence of smart meter-enabled tariffs
Claire Perry praises OVO Energy work to develop Vehicle to Grid technology
Smart meter rollout opening up energy market opportunities, research suggests
Most UK energy suppliers looking to use data from smart meters to boost opportunities, innovation and diversification, finds research by Capgemini
'Smart construction': New initiative aims to drive 'bytes and mortar' green building revolution
Greg Clark to beef up construction industry sector deal in support of recently announced goal to halve energy use of new builds by 2030
Utilita to bring energy stores back to the high street
'Pay as you go' energy supplier believes face-to-face interaction will boost customer engagement with changing energy system
Report: NHS could save £130m a year by upgrading outdated energy systems
New study from Centrica suggests energy efficiency measures could save NHS enough to pay for 4,000 extra nurses