Plastics Pact: UK firms slash 'unnecessary' plastic packaging in 2019

Plastic packaging is a huge contributor to ocean plastics pollution | Credit: Bo Eide
Plastic packaging is a huge contributor to ocean plastics pollution | Credit: Bo Eide
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

More than 150 retailers, manufactures and brands collectively reduced tonnage of single-use plastic packaging sold by 30 per cent

More than 150 major retailers, manufacturers, and brands collectively slashed the number of items packaged in "problematic or unnecessary" single-use plastic by 40 per cent last year, while boosting recyclability...

To continue reading...

More on Waste

More news