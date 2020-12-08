Walkers to slash emissions by making fertiliser from potato peelings

Walkers is one of the largest buyers of British potatoes
Crisp company aims to ‘bring potatoes full circle’ and improve soil health by producing farm fertiliser from potato leftovers its Leicester factory

Walkers plans to significantly cut its carbon emissions by creating low carbon fertiliser for its potato farmers from leftover potato peelings. The crisp brand announced this week it is partnering with...

