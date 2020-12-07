Reports: Number 10 mulls COP26 reshuffle as anticipation builds for crucial climate summit

UK urges governments to come forward with 'very clear ambition and targets' at this week's Climate Action Summit, amid fresh warnings of devastating climate impacts

The government is this week undertaking a last minute diplomatic push to secure updated decarbonisation targets from leading economies at this week's high profile Climate Action Summit.

Due to take place on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the virtual Summit is to be jointly hosted by the UK, Italy, France, Chile, and the UN and will provide a platform for countries to come forward with the updated national climate action plans - or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - that they were expected to submit at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow before it was postponed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week announced the UK would strengthen its emissions target for 2030 as part of an updated NDC, increasing the goal from a 61 per cent against 1990 levels to a 68 per cent cut, which currently represents the most ambitious medium term emissions target of any G20 nation.

COP26 President and Business Secretary Alok Sharma this weekend urged other governments to follow suit. "What we've said to world leaders is that we welcome them coming forward with their commitments," he said in comments reported by Press Association. "But what we are not looking for is general commentary, we are looking for very clear ambition and targets, so I hope that's what we will hear at the ambition summit."

With China, South Korea, and Japan having all announced new net zero targets in recent months and the EU this week debating an increase in its medium term emissions goals, hopes are building that this weekend's summit could see significance numbers of countries formalise their new decarbonisation plans through to 2030 and beyond.

Sharma said there were encouraging signs the Summit could deliver significant progress. "There's a clear realisation the clock is ticking and there's a desire to build back better and build back greener," he said.

However, the latest Summit comes against a backdrop of on-going questions over the UK's preparations for next year's critical COP26 Summit.

Last week several high profile figures, including former COP26 President Claire O'Neill, warned the government's controversial decision to cut Overseas Development Aid (ODA) could undermine diplomatic calls for developing countries to step up investment in climate related projects.

The government has maintained that climate-related funding would be protected from wider cuts to ODA spending, but critics fear that such ring-fencing will simply lead to steeped cuts for non-climate related projects.

Meanwhile, the government's continuing failure to block funding for fossil fuel projects through its UK Export Finance (UKEF) could further hamper climate diplomacy efforts, after reports emerged over the weekend that the agency was considering funding a second controversial gas infrastructure project in Africa.

And reports in the Sunday Telegraph yesterday suggested Number 10 is considering a further shake-up to the COP26 team in response to growing concerns that Sharma will struggle to maintain his dual role as Business Secretary and COP26 President, as the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic plays out and preparations for the Glasgow Summit intensify.

The paper cited Downing Street sources who indicated the government was considering either replacing Sharma with a new COP26 President who would sit in Cabinet or allowing him to step back from his Business Secretary role to focus on the Summit Presidency.

It added that Number 10 had been "rattled" by President-elect Joe Biden's appointment of former Secretary of State John Kerry as his Climate Envoy and was increasingly convinced that it needed a similarly high profile figure involved in the Summit.

Reports suggested that former Prime Minister David Cameron and former Foreign Secretary William Hague both turned down a call to step in as COP26 President earlier this year, while former Theresa May reportedly rejected overtures this autumn to take up a formal role in support of the Summit. However, May is said to have declined the offer on the grounds that she would not work with Johnson's controversial former advisor Dominic Cummings, sparking speculation that she could yet reconsider following Cummings' departure from Number 10.

Number 10 insisted there were no current plans for a reshuffle, although there is widespread speculation that changes could come in the New Year following the end of the Brexit transition period.

The latest speculation comes as climate science and policy website Carbon Brief published a major new analysis detailing what is at stake for the current generation of political leaders and climate diplomats.

The analysis of the latest climate models and emissions projections suggests that without rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions the world is likely to exceed the 1.5C warming target set out in the Paris Agreement between 2026 and 2042 with a central estimate of between 2030 and 2032. Similarly, the 2C threshold is on track to be exceeded between 2034 and 2052 with a median year of 2043.

Scientists have repeated warned that warming in excess of 1.5C would have potentially catastrophic consequences, such as increased drought, heatwaves, and flood risk, rising sea levels, severe threats to food security, and coral die off, all of which would intensify as temperatures rose further.