No country compliant with Paris Agreement climate goals, analysis warns

Annual Climate Change Performance Index points to mixed progress among world's 58 highest emitters

None of the world's 58 highest greenhouse gas emitting countries are on a decarbonisation pathway compatible with the Paris Agreement, even if emissions are falling in more than half of those surveyed.

That is the headline conclusion from a major new analysis released today that points to mixed progress in the global effort to tackle the climate crisis. The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) - an annual assessment of progress on emissions reduction, renewable energy deployment, climate policy, and energy use put together by several influential NGOs - shows no country performing well enough to reach the top three 'very high' mark in the rankings.

But the Index, which analyses pre-Covid-19 emissions across 57 top emitting countries and the EU, altogether covering 90 per cent of global greenhouse gases, highlights opportunities for significant future progress that could yet help shift the world onto a Paris Agreement-compliant pathway in the coming years.

While emissions ticked up slightly overall in 2019, they are now falling in 32 major emitting nations, according to the CCPI report. Moreover, in two-thirds of the countries analysed more than 10 per cent of total primary energy required now comes from renewable sources, while in 12 countries renewables account for more than 20 per cent of the mix.

As such a number of countries achieved 'high' rankings, with Sweden once again topping the global list this year, followed by the UK which has risen up the rankings thanks to a number of recent green policy interventions, falling emissions, and strong performance on renewable power deployment.

The EU as a whole has also risen in this year's rankings to 16th place, up from 22nd last year, thanks to growing climate policy ambition, with the bloc now aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 - a target that is backed by a major package of plans to accelerate the development of renewables, the circular economy, and green infrastructure.

The report comes as the EU thrashes out a plan to increase its 2030 emissions reduction target from 40 per cent to at least 55 per cent from 1990 levels, although with negotiations still ongoing there are hopes among environmental groups that the goal could yet rise to a 60 per cent cut or more.

The UK government, meanwhile, has also promised to increase its 2030 carbon target in a bid to accelerate the pace of decarbonisation over the coming decade and launched a 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution backed by £12bn of public funding.

The analysis, which was carried out by the NewClimate Institute, the Climate Action Network (CAN), and Germanwatch, praised the UK's plan to create a domestic carbon pricing system after Brexit in 2021, as well as its progress in scaling up renewables which now provide more than a third of electricity.

But, echoing consistent calls from green business groups in the UK, it said "urgent policy efforts are needed" that align with the country's emissions targets, and the report warned that potential Brexit headwinds from 2021 onwards could hamper decarbonisation efforts.

"The political context in the UK, however, remains uncertain now, and the current and planned climate policies could vary depending on the outcome of the Brexit deal negotiations," the CCPI report states. "Owing to this, the country received a medium rating in the national climate policy."

But while the EU, UK, and India all score high on the index, the vast majority of G20 countries are languishing towards the bottom of the rankings. For the second year running the US sits at the foot of the table, just behind Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Canada, as well as other poor performers such as Australia, Russia, and South Korea.

However, even amongst the decarbonisation laggards there are signs of progress. Donald Trump is soon set to exit the White House to be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden, who has promised to put the US on a path to net zero emissions by 2050. Meanwhile Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced a similar target. And another relatively weak performer in the CCPI rankings, South Korea, has also recently pledged to deliver a net zero emissions economy by 2050.

As such, despite overall greenhouse gas emissions among the 58 countries and regions surveyed having risen slightly last year, NewClimate Institute's Professor Niklas Höhne said the recovery from the pandemic offered an opportunity to put the world on a greener pathway.

"It is now all the more crucial that worldwide economic recovery does not only support reviving economies, but is also preparing for a zero-carbon global economy at the same time," he said. "Whether the majority of recovery actions surveyed for the index are reducing or increasing greenhouse gas emissions is still unclear. But there is still room to shape the recovery packages and many good measures are under discussion."

The report follows a separate analysis last week by the Climate Action Tracker initiative - of which Höhne was again an author - that concluded the recent flurry of landmark net zero pledges from the likes of China, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, and Canada, had potentially put the Paris Agreement goals "within reach", assuming countries follow through on their targets.