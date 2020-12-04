'Common language and purpose': SSI refreshes sustainability roadmap for maritime sector

Sixty milestones set out in newly-launched industry-backed report aim to offer a sustainability framework for companies and organisations working to deliver a greener shipping industry

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) has updated its sustainability roadmap for the maritime sector, four years after the document was originally published.

In the new strategy published this week, the industry group set out its vision for a the sector responsible for more than two per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions can chart a course towards a more environmentally and socially responsible future.

From using resources more efficiently, switching to clean energy sources and developing financial solutions that reward sustainable performance and enable clean technology innovation, the blueprint sets out a number of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities for the sector, each aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The update also calls on industry players to step up efforts to avoid negative environmental and biodiversity impacts, contribute to responsible ocean governance, and enable more sustainable decision making through transparency and accountability.

SSI said it had published a new version of the document in consultation with firms across the shipping supply chain that make up its membership in order to reflect recent developments in the maritime landscape. Its purpose is to deepen the sector's understanding of the barriers and opportunities facing the sector over the coming decades, while "creating a common language and purpose for a sustainable, successful shipping industry", according to the group.

"The roadmap is a tool for the industry to rally around and against which we can hold ourselves accountable," said SSI executive director Andrew Stephens. "We hope all stakeholders engaged across the shipping value chain, will find the roadmap useful and reflect on the pathways that we can individually and collectively contribute to, navigating to sustainable shipping in the months, years, and decades to come."

Sixty milestones set out in the report provide a framework against which companies and organisations can report and track their sustainability progress, according to the SSI.

Jacob Sterling, head of technical innovation at AP Moller Maersk lauded the report as a "unique and ambitious overview of the milestones and priorities" for the maritime sector that would drive shipping's sustainability journey in the decades to come.

His comments were echoed by Mark Lutes, senior advisor for global climate policy at the WWF Global Climate and Energy Practice, who said that the SSI's intervention provided hope for a sector otherwise lagging on climate action. "The decarbonisation of the shipping industry is essential to ensure the world achieves the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5C," he said. "While the level of climate ambition needed from the sector has not yet materialised, there are voices in the sector, like the SSI actively calling for comprehensive climate action on several fronts. It gives hope that the shipping sector will, sooner rather than later, move decisively to decarbonise by 2050 as climate scientists have told us we must."

The shipping sector has long come under fire from environmentalists for its poor sustianability record and weak climate ambitions. Last month, the UN shipping agency the IMO faced fierce criticism once again for its decision to approve controversial short-term decarbonisation rules that green groups claim will fail to reduce emissions from the sector over the coming decade.