Last chance to register for the BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum 2020

Register now for tomorrow's event to hear from some of the UK's top clean tech investors and entrepreneurs

BusinessGreen will tomorrow morning host the annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum and places are still available for investors and other interested parties.

Hosted in association with InnovateUK, the free to attend virtual event will bring together leading green technology start-ups and investors to jointly explore how to accelerate the next wave of clean tech innovation and commercialisation.

The event will kick off with an opening address from Ian Meikle, director for clean growth and infrastructure at Innovate UK, followed by a panel discussion on the future of clean tech investment, featuring Beverley Gower-Jones from the Clean Growth Fund, Sustainable Venture's Andrew Wordsworth, and Francis Wright from Turquoise International.

The rest of the session will feature short pitch presentations from a selection of the UK's most exciting clean tech start-ups. Representatives of each of the companies will also be available in a virtual exhibition space to answer questions about their technologies and business plans.

Confirmed presenters for the day include green finance specialist Add To My Mortgage, wireless charging technology pioneer Bumblebee Power, sustainable packaging developer envoPAP, advanced recycling technology outfit Recycleye, and behavioural economics software platform Signol.

The full list of pitching companies for the day is now available on the event website.

Now in its fifth year, the BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum is one of the UK's premier clean tech pitch events and has a proven track record of connecting green investors and innovators.

Investors, innovators, policymakers, and other stakeholders are invited to register to reserve their free place at this year's event now.