Asset management industry's responsible investment claims do not match its voting record

The world's largest asset managers are failing to vote for sustainable progress in investee companies, despite public commitments to the contrary.

Only 15 out of 102 shareholder resolutions on climate and social issues received majority support from asset managers over the past year, according to new research this week from ShareAction, which analysed the voting decisions of 60 of the world's largest asset managers from September 2019 to August 2020.

Smaller European fund managers outperformed the rest of the industry, with the 17 best performers all European-based firms, and US investors improved their scores on the previous year, with JP Morgan Investment Management supporting 51 per cent of climate resolutions compared to just seven per cent the year before.

However, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) have been termed "crucial laggards", with the first two houses supporting fewer than 15 per cent of climate and social resolutions analysed.

The study found that had just one of these three managers changed its vote, a further 17 resolutions would have passed the 50 per cent threshold.

ShareAction cited a June 2020 example calling for US supermarket chain Kroger to report on its human rights due diligence, a resolution which narrowly failed with 48 per cent support, but would have passed if either BlackRock, Vanguard or SSGA had not voted against it.

ShareAction noted that many asset managers justify a refusal to publicly support climate resolutions as they prefer to engage privately, or the firm in question is "already doing more than its peers".

Eight investment houses cited Total's positive engagement with Climate Action 100+ as a reason to vote against a resolution calling for the company to set greenhouse gas targets aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Co-author of the report Jeanne Martin described this approach as "disappointing" and voiced concerns that investors "shy away from voting on critical resolutions", particularly given the scale of the climate emergency.

While the social aspect of ESG was brought into sharp relief over the course of 2020, there remained a lack of consistent engagement, with investors supporting the publishing of diversity statistics but opposing disclosure of pay gaps, for example.

Across the period analysed, the only social resolutions passed were those in the diversity category, with investors showing a clear preference for addressing gender issues but not race.

On average, 48 per cent of investors supported gender disclosures but only 29 per cent voted in favour of gender and race pay gaps.

Of the 60 firms included in the study, 37 are members of the Climate Action 100+, which generally led to a better voting record, with members supporting an average of 69 per cent of climate resolutions compared with 39 per cent for non-members.

However, ShareAction noted that membership of such collective engagement groups is still no guarantee of engagement and highlighted that Credit Suisse Asset Management, BlackRock, and Lyxor Asset Management, which are all members of the high profile group, only supported 22 per cent, 11 per cent, and two per cent of climate resolutions, respectively.

Despite BlackRock's poor voting record on climate action it was recently awarded an EU consulting contract to advise on sustainable finance regulation, to the anger of many, including Emily O'Reilly, the EU's independent ombudsman, who said the contract raised questions about conflicts of interest.

In a report, she stated that BlackRock has "optimised its chances of getting the contract by making an exceptionally low financial offer, which could be perceived as an attempt to assert influence over an investment area of relevance to its clients".

A BlackRock spokesperson said: "We expect companies to manage and disclose sustainability risks and to that end we leverage the widest range of stewardship tools, on behalf of our clients. We engaged more than 2,000 companies last proxy season to drive outcomes, and voted against more than 5,100 directors when our expectations were not met. We will support shareholder proposals that address necessary action on business-relevant sustainability issues consistent with delivering long-term value.

"For example, most recently, we supported sustainability-related shareholder proposals at AGL Energy, BHP, Procter & Gamble, Origin Energy and Chr. Hansen and have published bulletins on each of these votes providing the rationale for our vote decision and insight into our engagement with the company".

This article first appeared at Investment Week.