'Extraordinary ineptitude': Former COP26 President Clare O'Neill accuses Number 10 of 'cavalier' attitude to Climate Summit

Former Energy Minister and COP26 President says progress has been made in recent months, but warns Ministers continue to underestimate need for intense focus on climate efforts in the lead up to crucial Glasgow Summit

Whitehall infighting, political tribalism, and a 'cavalier' approach from senior figures within Number 10 plagued the UK government's initial preparations for the COP26 Climate Summit, according to blistering testimony provided this morning to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee by former COP26 President Claire O'Neill.

O'Neill, who was controversially sacked from her role as President of the vital climate conference in January after just six months in the role, delivered a scathing assessment of the government's actions during the first months of preparation for the UN climate summit, accusing Number 10 of adopting "a cavalier attitude to what was required [to deliver the summit], and a view that you could wing it with a few press releases".

"This is a deadly serious diplomatic moment on which the future trajectory of CO2 depends," she said. "And I don't think that sense of gravitas had percolated through, though I'd like to think it is starting to."

The former Energy and Clean Growth Minister, who is now managing director for climate and energy at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, warned MPs the government was continuing to underestimate the need for significant and consistent international engagement with climate-related issues ahead of the Glasgow Summit.

"What has been lacking is the sense this is job number one for the government," she said, specifically highlighting how the Chancellor's recent decision to slash the UK's foreign aid budget and the Trade Department's refusal to engage with the debate on the role of carbon border adjustment tariffs in post-Brexit trade deal could undermine efforts to convince emerging economies to adopt more ambitious decarbonisation plans.

And while lauding the government's recently-unveiled 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution as an "whole-economy" agenda that would underline the UK's net zero commitment to the international community, O'Neill warned Ministers needed to urgently build on the plan and recognise COP26 as "the most important diplomatic event for the last 20 years and possibly for the next 20 years".

"Whilst we're doing well at home, I don't think we understand the role that we have to play internationally enough to really deliver the successful pivot," she said. "Because it's not about the COP, it's about 'can you see the CO2 emissions curve start to inflect and go down?'"

With industrialised economies' commitment to helping emerging economies achieve a net zero transition central to the success of the COP, the government's decision to axe the 0.7 per cent aid budget to 0.5 per cent in last week's Spending Review sends "a signal that is perhaps not aligned with the role we have to play globally", she warned. The Overseas Aid Budget is used as a "support mechanism for climate mitigation and adaptation", O'Neill explained.

O'Neill also said the government was "not doing enough" to engage with the case for carbon border tax adjustments in the wake of Brexit, despite interest from the EU and other nation states in the approach. "It's the only way we will persuade the big emitting economies to be decarbonised rapidly, and I believe those have been rejected out of hand by those seeking our future trade relationships as putting up unnecessary tariffs," she said.

While commending her successor as COP26 President, Business Secretary Alok Sharma, as a "highly dedicated and extremely committed" individual, O'Neill warned his department's bulging in-tray in the face of the Brexit transition and coronavirus crisis could present a risk to the ongoing COP26 preparations. "It seems to me that BEIS is swallowing an awful lot at the moment in terms of Covid response, and it is, I would imagine, very difficult to get enough mindshare out of the leadership team at BEIS to really focus on what the COP can deliver," she said.

She also revealed that the Treasury and BEIS had initially opposed the idea of the UK bidding to host the COP26 Summit only to be overruled by Number 10.

When questioned by MPs about which government department would be best suited to take on the presidency, O'Neill singled out the Foreign Office. However, she advised the government to think carefully before changing the presidency again. "The transfer of presidency was not well received on the global stage, and I think what we need now is to be creating a huge sense of confidence and momentum," she said.

In addition, O'Neill urged the government to "put aside petty politics" and appoint the First Minister of Scotland, former Prime Ministers and former Foreign Secretaries - high-profile individuals with extensive experience on the world stage - to the COP team, noting that her suggestion to give formal roles to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown had been "rejected as preposterous".

Instead of becoming an arena where devolved administrations could collaborate and the strength of the union could be showcased, the preparations had in fact been marred by a breakdown in relations between Westminster and Holyrood, O'Neill reflected. "The inexperience of those hired to lead the civil service as part of the COP unit played out in core management of interdepartmental relations, and very poor management of our relationship with devolved administrations," she told the committee.

However, O'Neill reserved her most stinging criticism for the Whitehall in-fighting that marred the initial preparations for the Summit and the Prime Minister's former advisor Dominic Cummings, although she did not directly name him.

O'Neill said her work had been stymied by a "lack of acceptance" of the official COP unit she led, after BEIS and the Treasury set up their own shadow COP units. She also revealed that she had been barred from doing any external hiring for the COP unit and subject to "quite draconian headcount and various staffing metrics" - restrictions that she noted were not extended to the no deal Brexit planning unit within government.

"I was keen to recruit the talent that delivered the [London 2012] Olympics, but was barred from external hiring," she said.

Asked about her controversial sacking, O'Neill said she was provided with three separate explanations for her dismissal in late January, and did not receive any redundancy pay despite having a contract.

Firstly she was told that Whitehall could not cope with a unit, that was alleged to be "treading on too many toes", with O'Neill's trip to the Davos Summit said to have put some ministerial noses out of joint. Secondly, she said she was told by the Prime Minister's advisor that the Summit did not need a President, an approach she pointed out would have been a breach of a statutory UN requirement. And third she was told she had treated her staff poorly, with a previous incident from her Ministerial career cited as evidence. O'Neill said that incident had been investigated and she had been fully exonerated, adding that the handling of the allegation was in stark contrast to Number 10's recent stance on bullying allegations.

O'Neill said that following her dismissal she had been subject to a "public monstering" of her reputation, and revealed she had been advised to sue for unfair dismissal and gender bias. But she told MPs that was "not her style" and she preferred to be supportive of the government's presidency of COP26.

She concluded that the way her dismissal was handled was "a sign, I think, of the extraordinary ineptitude and amateurishness of those who should have been doing a better job for the Prime Minister, and it did not help our international reputation".

During her testimony O'Neill acknowledged that some of her proposals to shake up the labyrinthine conventions that characterise UN Climate Summits may have proved challenging for some officials and stakeholders. Insiders had previously suggested that O'Neill's outspoken style could present a risk to the delicate diplomatic balancing act that COP host nations are required to navigate.

But O'Neill insisted there was a compelling case to reform parts of the COP process, arguing there should be more engagement with business and civil society at future Summits and that there remains too much of a disconnect between the glacial negotiating process and the urgency of the climate crisis. Recalling a dicussion at the Madrid Summit that was dominated by a lengthy debate over whether the meeting should be described as an "informal" while thousands of protestors marched for climate justice, O'Neill recalled being "ashamed" at the lack of progress.

A government spokesperson said: "As COP26 president, Alok Sharma is coordinating efforts to drive action on climate change across the globe ahead of the UK hosting the COP26 climate conference next year. This includes engaging directly with over 40 governments as well as attending dozens of major international events virtually to bring the world together to focus on tackling climate change.

"The world is responding to the immediate and acute challenges posed by coronavirus, but we recognise that the climate crisis has not taken time off. The UK, along with the UN and France, will host the climate ambition summit later this month to give countries a platform to make commitments."