Nine community-led climate projects scoop National Lottery funding

Schemes in Glasgow, London, Nottingham and Yorkshire are among projects to snap up awards in the range of £151,000 to £1.5m in second round of National Lottery’s Climate Action Fund.

The National Lottery Community Fund announced this morning that nine community-run sustainability projects have secured funding in the second round of its Climate Action Fund, the £100m initiative launched last year to support local climate projects.

The winning projects include large-scale schemes delivered by local partnerships as well as smaller projects that test new ideas, and span energy, food, transport, waste and consumption, National Lottery Community Fund said.

They join 14 projects awarded from the 10-year fund's inaugural funding round in August and bring the total amount awarded from the Climate Action Fund to more than £19.5m, it added.

Among the nine projects awarded funding today are the Glasgow Community Food Network, which received a development grant of £600,000, London-based community clean energy group Repowering and Energy Garden, which snagged more than £1.3m of funding, and the Bude Climate Partnership, which has clinched £200,000 to shore up the Cornish town's climate resiliency. Meanwhile, Nottingham Energy Partnership's 'Green Meadows' project has been awarded £1.5m for a project geared at providing residents with skills and support that can help them improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

Nick Gardner, head of climate action at the National Lottery Community Fund, stressed that community action could deliver environmental gains alongside wider economic and social benefits. "This year we have been reminded that communities are best placed to understand their places and spaces, and so often play a vital role in responding in a crisis," he said. "Thanks to National Lottery players, communities across the UK will be able to demonstrate what is possible when people take the lead in tackling climate change."

"This funding will bring people together so they can learn from each other and have an impact within and beyond their communities," he added.

National Lottery claims to have handed £340m to environmental projects through almost 4,800 grants since April 2013 through its Community Fund.