'Turning point': Global climate pledges could put world on 2.1C warming pathway, analysis suggests

Paris Agreement climate goals now 'within reach' thanks to US, China, Japan, and South Korea joining net zero club, Climate Action Tracker estimates

Should the US, China, Japan, and South Korea deliver on net zero emission targets announced by their leaders in recent months, then the global climate change goals of the Paris Agreement could be "within reach", potentially putting the world on track to avoid the most catastrophic global warming scenarios during the second half of the century.

That is the conclusion of expert analysis today by the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) group, first seen by the BBC earlier, which underscores the huge implications that arise from the recent wave of net zero commitments from some of the world's biggest economies.

If the impact of all climate pledges made to date by global governments are totted up alongside those made by President-elect Joe Biden to put the US on a path to net zero by 2050, the average rise in global temperatures could be limited to 2.1C by the end of the century, CAT estimates.

The new trajectory would significantly close the gap towards meeting the global warming targets in the Paris Agreement to limit average temperature rise worldwide to 1.5C or 'well below' 2C by 2100, and would mean a massive recalibration of the global economy over the coming decades in favour of low and zero carbon infrastructure.

However, observers were quick to note that the projected temperature increases would only be realised if the world's largest economies deliver on their pledges to fully decarbonise within three or four decades - targets that require an industrial and technological transformation unprecendented in its pace, scale, and reach. Others also noted that national net zero goals frequently rely on the use of negative emission projects and technologies that have not been tested at scale and which some critics fear are currently unviable.

Previous recent estimates from CAT, based on contemporary global climate commitments, suggested the world was on a path to 3C by the end of the century, a level of warming which would have devastating ramifications for communities, economies, and biodiversity right across the planet. As recently as September, the group estimated the world was on course to warm by 2.7C above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

But in recent months China has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, shortly followed by commitments from the leaders of Japan and Korea to reach net zero emissions by 2050, commitments that have provided a significant boost to decarbonisation efforts globally. Moreover, President-elect Biden has promised to put the US on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 following his election victory over Donald Trump last month, in what has been a galvanising moment for climate action worldwide.

Achieving such climate pledges made by world leaders remains a tall order and detailed decarbonisation plans for many of the countries to have set net zero targets have yet to be drawn up and given the green light. But if all the countries and states that have publicly committed to get net zero emissions formalise their targets it would mean over half of global greenhouse gas emissions would be covered by net zero goals.

"When you add all that up, along with what a whole bunch of other countries are doing, then you move the temperature dial from around 2.7C to really quite close to two degrees," climate scientist Bill Hare - who worked on the analysis - told BBC News. "It's still a fair way off from the Paris Agreement target, but it is a really major development."

Nevertheless, as a landmark UN report by the world's top climate scientists in 2018 made clear, even 2C of global warming by the end of the century would have dangerous ramifications for the planet, leading to volatile weather patterns, rising sea levels, and the likely extinction of many species.

There are also uncertainties as to when so-called 'tipping points' could occur as the planet warms - such as the melting of permafrost leading to the escape of long-dormant greenhouse gases into the atmosphere - which could lead to a further escalation of global warming.

Even so, CAT's latest analysis offers a glimpse of how the global climate could be stabilised at a time when governments are face growing pressure to come forward with more ambitious climate pledges in the run up to next year's crucial COP26 UN climate summit, which is set to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow.

Richard Black, director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, said the rapid acceleration in climate action pledges from major global governments in recent months was "incredible".

"The scale of change in the last few months has been incredible, with pledges from the likes of China and Japan and the incoming Joe Biden team basically halving the gap between where existing policies were taking us and the 1.5C Paris Agreement target," he said. "The big caveat of course is that the majority of countries' pledges are just that, and delivering them means starting soon to implement policies that will cut carbon in the next few years.

"As countries prepare to publish new carbon-cutting proposals in time for the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement next week, this analysis should give added confidence that the world is heading increasingly swiftly towards a low-carbon economy, and that nations embracing the transition are more likely to prosper in this new world."