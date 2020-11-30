Renewables revolution powers UK to top of decarbonisation league table

Drax's power station in North Yorkshire symbolises the shift in energy sources, having switched from coal to biomass as part of the firm's ambitious decarbonisation strategy

New report finds that the UK has decarbonised its electricity system twice as fast any another major economy

The UK has halved the carbon intensity of its electricity system over the past decade, decarbonising twice as fast as any other major economy, according to figures contained in a new report from Drax Insights.

The switch has been powered principally by the UK's move away from coal to renewable energy sources such as wind and biomass according to the the analysis, which was conducted by academics from Imperial College London.

Renewable power generation has grown six-fold in the UK over the past decade, while output from coal power plants fell from 30 per cent to just two per cent of the electricity mix over the timeframe, helping the UK cut the carbon intensity of its power by 58 per cent. The performance represents double the reduction seen in other major economies over the same period, according to the report

The latest edition of Drax's Electric Insights Quarterly, which launched four years ago, also details how the transformation of the UK's power sources means British households have each reduced their CO2 emissions by three quarters of a tonne per year since the start of the decade, roughly equivalent to the CO2 generated by a family of four taking a return flight from the UK to Spain.

"The UK has decarbonised its power grid at an astonishing rate," said Dr Iain Staffell, lead author of the report. "Over the last decade the country has transformed itself from relying on coal to keep the lights on, to having its first coal-free month since the industrial revolution."

However, he counselled that "while this progress in the power sector has been rapid, we now need to decarbonise wider society by using electricity to heat our homes and power our cars to achieve net zero by 2050".

The report's analysis also looks to the future, with the UK's power system primed to become even greener in the coming years following the recent introduction of targets to install 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, which were included as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election pledges.

The impressive performance and ambitious plans served as a demonstration of the UK's climate leadership ahead of COP26 next year in Glasgow, Staffell added.

However, the report also warns the UK needs to ensure its grid is sufficiently flexible to maintain stability while integrating increasing levels of renewables capacity. Upwards of 37THw of excess electricity will be generated annually by 2030, it estimates, with significant investment in smart grid technologies required to ensure grid stability.

One solution to the challenge suggested in the report is to expand storage capacity by increasing the role pumped hydro storage plays in storing excess power when supply outstrips demand. Power firm Drax Group operates a hydro storage facility cradled in the foothills of Ben Cruachan in the Scottish Highlands.

"By embracing bioenergy with carbon capture and storage and flexible technologies like pumped hydro storage we will enable the UK's power system to evolve and provide the secure and sustainable electricity supplies a zero carbon economy needs, supporting the government's ten point plan for climate change, whilst levelling up the economy," said Drax CEO Will Gardiner.

Drax Group, which aims to become carbon negative by 2030, claims to have reduced its own emissions by 85 per cent by transforming its North Yorkshire power station to run on sustainable biomass rather than coal.