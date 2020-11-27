Global Briefing: Germany and Italy declare 'full steam ahead' for hydrogen train trials
All the green business news from around the world this week
Siemens and Alstom move forward with hydrogen train projects Two of Europe's top engineering giants have this week moved forward with plans to accelerate the roll out hydrogen fuelled trains, with projects...
CISL launches business guide for injecting sustainable practices into everyday operations
New guide draws on the expertise of recognised corporate sustainability leaders such as Ikea and Unilever to set out 10 principles for effectively embedding environmental action within an organisation
'Badvertising': New report argues promotion of unsustainable products should be 'reined in'
New study released to coincide with Black Friday concludes that efforts to tackle the climate crisis would be strengthened by major reforms to the advertising industry
More pieces of IKEA's sustainability puzzle come together
The global retail giant is beefing up its take-back service to mark Black Friday, but its sweeping sustainability plans extend far beyond recycling and re-use