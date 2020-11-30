New guides aim to accelerate shift towards net zero buildings, but challenges remain
New guidance and rating systems aim to help property developers and managers green their buildings, but an analysis warns Spending Review commitments could cover barely a thousandth of the total cost of making UK buildings net zero compatible
A raft of new guidance and rating systems for delivering net zero buildings in the UK was launched last week, as the construction and property management sectors gear up to tackle one of the biggest obstacles...
Can the government deliver on its 'climate-friendly farming' promises?
As Ministers announce fresh details on the biggest shake-up in agricultural policy in 50 years, questions remain as to how effective promised subsidy reforms will prove
Energy giants urge Prime Minister to set net zero power target
Johnson urged by major energy companies to emulate US president-elect Joe Biden and set a deadline for the decarbonisation of Britain's power system ahead of 2050 net zero goal
Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Council: Governments pledge to move green auto industry into fast lane
Ministers from many of the world's largest auto markets team up to collectively advance transition to zero emission road transport
New tool promises to help shippers choose the greenest services
Designed by French start-up Searoutes, new tool uses route data and vessel characteristics to calculate CO2 emissions