Chancellor unveils plan for National Infrastructure Bank, as Treasury hints at new net zero test

But speech provides little new support for green recovery, as Rishi Sunak details bleak economic outlook and controversially cuts overseas development aid

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned the UK is facing the worst economic contraction in over 300 years as a result of the coronavirus crisis, as he today unveiled plans for a "once in a generation" wave of infrastructure investment and a new National Infrastructure Bank designed to drive a rapid economic recovery and support the UK's net zero emissions goal.

Presenting his first Spending Review to Parliament this afternoon, Sunak confirmed the full scale of the economic hit that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic revealing that the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) expects GDP to contract by 11.3 per cent this year.

With encouraging news suggesting vaccines could be distributed before the end of the year, the OBR predicted growth should bounce back next year, hitting 5.5 per cent before climbing to 6.6 per cent in 2022.

But the new data suggests the UK has faced one of the worst economic contractions in Europe as a result of the pandemic and Sunak acknowledged that the crisis will cause long term economic scarring, with GDP forecast to be lower than it would otherwise have been as late as 2025.

The bleak outlook continued with the OBR predicting unemployment rate will peak at 7.5 per cent next year.

Sunak said that while the end may be in sight for the health emergency the "economic emergency has only just begun". As such, he said the government would continue to embrace record high levels of borrowing in a bid to stave off a full blown depression.

The expanded deficit is set to enable a 3.8 per cent real terms increase in departmental spending and record levels of infrastructure spending, with the Chancellor highlighting the government's support for both the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and a major new road-building programme.

Leading green departments, including the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, Department for Transport, and Defra are all expected to see an increase in their core budgets for next year.

There was also good news for the fast expanding electric vehicle (EV) sector, with the government confirming plans to invest £950m to support the rollout of rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs at every service station on England's motorways and major A-roads and announcing a one year extension to the Plug-in Car, Van, Taxi, and Motorcycle Grant schemes through to 2022-23 backed by £582m of funding. In addition, the Treasury announced £275m of funding to extend support for charge point installation at homes, workplaces and on-street locations, while also revealing plans to reform these schemes so they target challenging parts of the market, such as leaseholders and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

However, at the same time Sunak controversially confirmed public sector pay would be frozen outside the NHS and, in a breach of the Conservative's manifesto commitment, he announced the target for Overseas Development Aid (ODA) spending would be cut from 0.7 per cent of GDP to 0.5 per cent - a move that sparked immediate fears that it could undermine the UK's negotiating position in the run up to the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next year.

Writing on Twitter, Bhutan's Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Group at the UN climate negotiations, warned that at "a time when LDCs need support more than ever, ODA funding cuts take us in the wrong direction". "With [the] global problems of COVID and climate change, we need more solidarity - not less," he added. "As COP26 President, we call on the UK to lead, not retreat."

Climate funding remains one of the most contentious issues at UN climate talks, with industrialised nations routinely accused by poorer countries of failing to honour a Paris Agreement commitment to mobilise $100bn a year of climate funding.

The Chancellor's speech contained no major new green announcements, following last week's unveiling of the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, which was backed by £12bn of funding, including around £4bn of new spending commitments.

However, he reiterated the government's commitment to a green recovery, highlighting increased investment in broadband and mobile coverage, upgraded railways, new cycle lanes, and over 800 zero emission buses, while also touting the "biggest ever investment in new roads".

"Our capital plans will invest in the greener future we promised," Sunak said. "Delivering the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for climate change."

Treasury documents published following the speech also revealed plans for a doubling of flood and coastal defence investment across England investing £5.2bn over six years.

In addition, Sunak highlighted plans for almost £15bn of R&D funding to help make the UK a "scientific superpower" and confirmed the long-awaited publication of the government's new National Infrastructure Strategy.

And in a heavily trailed announcement he said the strategy would be supported by a new UK Infrastructure Bank that would be headquartered in the north of England and would "work with the private sector to finance major new investment projects across the UK - starting this spring".

The bank is to be accompanied by a new £4bn Levelling Up Fund that would allow any local area to bid directly for funding for local projects that can be completed in this parliament. Sunak again indicated how a mix of high and low carbon projects could be supported by the funding, including new bypassed, railway station upgrades, and traffic reduction measures.

The plans drew immediate criticism from Labour Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds, who lamented the time lost between the Conservatives' sale of the previous Green Investment Bank and the formation of a new state-backed bank, and contrasted the Treasury's £12bn of green recovery funding with the far larger sums being mobilised by the German and French governments in support of low carbon infrastructure.

Details on the new bank's funding settlement are expected to be announced in the new year, but the body is expected to provide a boost for green infrastructure projects. The Treasury said the new institution would "support private infrastructure projects to help meet the government's objectives on economic growth, levelling up, and transitioning to net zero".

Meanwhile, updated guidance on the Treasury's Green Book - which governs how new project proposals are assessed and has in the past been blamed for hampering investment in low carbon infrastructure - stresses that new projects should be judged on their contribution to the UK's net zero target or whether they are a "relevant constraint" on the target.

Separately, the Treasury today published its long-awaited National Infrastructure Strategy, which similarly reiterated the government's commitment to its net zero strategy and set out a timetable for the release of a host of new policy documents designed to accelerate investment in new green infrastructure, including the imminent Energy White Paper, Hydrogen Strategy, Transport Decarbonisation Plan, and Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy.

The strategy also argued that the government's 'project speed' planning reforms over the summer mean that future infrastructure will be "greener, because the requirements of the net zero commitment will be considered in every stage of the project lifecycle and underpin decisions on the technical solutions chosen to achieve the required outcomes".

And it indicated that Ministers were still considering introducing a "net zero duty" for regulators in line with the National Infrastructure Commission's recommendation. "The government will continue to review the most appropriate measures, including a net zero duty, to ensure that regulators make the necessary contributions to achieve these targets," the strategy stated.

Meanwhile, there was continuing confusion over the government's plans for the UK's carbonpricing regime post-Brexit. Draft legislation that would allow the UK to set up a domestic emissions trading scheme (ETS) from January 2021 was published this week, and a new carbon trading scheme - an option favoured by BEIS - is widely expected to be introduced. However, Bloomberg reported today that, just weeks before the Brexit transition period ends, a final decision and details on how UK carbon emissions will be regulated has still yet to be finalised, leaving open the potential for the Treasury's reportedly preferred option of a new carbon tax.

Sunak's speech received a decidedly lukewarm welcome from green business groups, who argued the package did little to build on the 10 Point Plan announced last week and fell well short of the "green recovery" rhetoric embraced by the government over the summer.

Shaun Spiers, executive director at think tank Green Alliance, said the Chancellor's speech "gave no sense that he understands the scale of the climate and nature emergencies, or the potential of the green economy for immediate job creation across the country".

"Last week the prime minister set out a ten point plan for a green industrial revolution," he added. "The chancellor's statement was a chance to back that plan with serious money, but he muffed it... The statement as a whole, combined with the National Infrastructure Strategy, fails to set the UK on a path to achieving its legal target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. And a year before the UK hosts the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, the decision to break a manifesto commitment and cut development aid stinks. This is no way to go into what is meant to be a big year of global leadership on climate change."

Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group of businesses welcomed the introduction of a new National Infrastructure Bank, but warned that the government needed to provide more detail on its decarbonisation policies on multiple fronts. "We welcome the creation of a national infrastructure bank and would urge that the net zero target, the Environment Bill targets and the levelling up agenda are all central to its mandate," he said. "To be effective and crowd in private investment at scale, such a bank will also need to be sufficiently well capitalised, with recent analysis commissioned by the Aldersgate Group recommending £20bn paid in capital over 4 years... A key task for the government in the near future will be to introduce new regulations and market mechanisms to drive private low carbon investment in critical areas such as buildings, heavy industry and nature restoration."

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas offered a blunter assessment of Sunak's performance. "Moments of economic crisis are a time to be ambitious and think big," she said. "This spending review is weak in the face of the climate and nature emergencies, mean-spirited in the pay freeze it inflicts on millions of key workers, and downright cruel in pushing some of the bill for restarting the UK economy onto the backs of the world's poorest.

"The Chancellor had a unique opportunity to deliver both on jobs and the climate and nature crises, and he's bungled it. He could have created far more jobs, with a better short-term return on investment and higher long-term savings, by a comprehensive green approach, including a net zero test and assessing this whole package against the UK's climate and nature goals."