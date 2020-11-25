How the UK climbed back into the top five most attractive renewables markets
EY's annual league table sees UK climb two places after wave of supportive policy measures for wind and solar in 2020
On the same day as the government announced plans to secure 12GW of new renewables capacity, the UK climbed back into the list of the world's top five most attractive markets for investing in renewable...
More news
How the UK climbed back into the top five most attractive renewables markets
EY's annual league table sees UK climb two places after wave of supportive policy measures for wind and solar in 2020
Enel powers up €190bn green energy investment blitz through to 2030
European energy giant unveils investment strategy that will see it invest €160bn directly in green infrastructure, while leveraging a further €30bn from other parties
Biden ramps up plan to put US on 'irreversible path to achieve net zero emissions'
President-elect's ambitious climate strategy secures first victory, as General Motors ditches support for emissions standards legal battle
Creative pressure: Why the advertising and PR industry is in the sights of the fossil fuel divestment movement
Agencies facing fresh calls to cut their ties with laggard fossil fuel firms, leaving many in the advertising and PR sector with difficult decisions to make