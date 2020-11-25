'He muffed it': Green economy reacts to Rishi Sunak's first Spending Review
National Infrastructure Bank welcomed, but failure to build on government's new 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution is roundly condemned by green groups
Chancellor Rishi Sunak today reiterated the Treasury's commitment to delivering on the UK's net zero emissions goal, announcing plans for a new National Infrastructure Bank, record investment in new infrastructure...
The Spending Review: Green announcements at a glance
All the green details from the government's new Spending Review and National Infrastructure Strategy
Chancellor unveils plan for National Infrastructure Bank, as Treasury hints at new net zero test
But speech provides little new support for green recovery, as Rishi Sunak details bleak economic outlook and controversially cuts overseas development aid
How the UK climbed back into the top five most attractive renewables markets
EY's annual league table sees UK climb two places after wave of supportive policy measures for wind and solar in 2020