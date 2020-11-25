'He muffed it': Green economy reacts to Rishi Sunak's first Spending Review

'He muffed it': Green economy reacts to Rishi Sunak's first Spending Review
National Infrastructure Bank welcomed, but failure to build on government's new 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution is roundly condemned by green groups

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today reiterated the Treasury's commitment to delivering on the UK's net zero emissions goal, announcing plans for a new National Infrastructure Bank, record investment in new infrastructure...

