Biden ramps up plan to put US on 'irreversible path to achieve net zero emissions'

President-elect's ambitious climate strategy secures first victory, as General Motors ditches support for emissions standards legal battle

President-elect Joe Biden yesterday used a day of major announcements from his transition team to reiterate how climate action will be at the heart of his administration, confirming that John Kerry has been nominated as the White House's Climate Envoy and publishing plans to put the US on an 'irreversible path to achieve net zero emissions'.

Announcing Kerry's nomination, Biden stressed the new role would provide a significant boost to global diplomatic efforts to build on the Paris Agreement and trigger a new wave of climate action.

"For the first time ever, the United States will have a full-time climate leader who will participate in ministerial-level meetings - that's a fancy way of saying they'll have a seat at every table around the world," Biden said. "For the first time ever, there will be a principal on the National Security Council who will make sure climate change is on the agenda in the Situation Room. And for the first time ever, we will have a Presidential envoy on climate."

He also confirmed that Kerry's appointment would be accompanied by a high-level White House Climate Policy Coordinator to lead domestic efforts to accelerate US climate action.

"Let me be clear: I don't for a minute underestimate the difficulties of meeting my bold commitments to fighting climate change," Biden added. "But at the same time, no one should underestimate for a minute my determination to do just that."

He also stressed that Kerry's track record as one of the architects of the Paris Agreement, a Secretary of State, and former Presidential nominee made him uniquely well qualified to lead US climate diplomacy efforts. "The world will know that one of my closest friends - John Kerry - is speaking for America on one of the most pressing threats of our time."

Welcoming his nomination, Kerry praised Biden for committing to immediately return to the Paris Agreement and immediately stepped up pressure on other nations to strengthen their national climate action plans ahead of next year's COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

"At the global meeting in Glasgow one year from now, all nations must raise ambition together - or we will fail together," he said "Failure is not an option."

Kerry's nomination prompted calls in the UK for the government to strengthen its COP26 team with the appointment of a climate envoy with a level of diplomatic experience akin to that of Kerry. In a leader article this morning, The Times suggested that "the PM needs to appoint his own climate envoy of similar stature to help him to secure what should be his own moment of global leadership".

Meanwhile, Biden's first wave of nominations was accompanied by the publication of a series of climate policy plans from the President-elect's transition team.

"At this moment of profound crisis, we have the opportunity to build a more resilient, sustainable economy - one that will put the United States on an irreversible path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050," the plan stated. "Biden is working to seize that opportunity and, in the process, create millions of good-paying jobs that provide workers with the choice to join a union and bargain collectively with their employers."

Specifically, the plan pledged to ramp up investment in low carbon infrastructure; create one million jobs in the US auto industry by accelerating the shift to electric vehicles; introduce high-quality, zero-emissions public transportation options in all US cities through flexible federal investments; deliver a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035; upgrade four million buildings and weatherize two million homes over four years, while spurring the construction of 1.5 million sustainable homes and housing units.

The team also stressed the Biden administration's commitment to stepping up investment in clean tech innovation, creating new jobs through the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices, and ensuring that environmental justice informs all investment and development decisions.

A fierce debate is already raging on Capitol Hill over the extent to which Biden can deliver on his ambitious climate strategy given unwavering GOP opposition to any climate-related legislation in Congress.

However, this week provided an early sign of how the political and investment dynamics surrounding US climate policies are already shifting, after General Motors (GM) announced it was withdrawing its backing for the Trump administration's legal fight to deny California the right to set more ambitious emissions standards.

In a letter to environmental groups, GM CEO Mary Barra indicated the company would support the Biden administration's plans to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.

"President-elect Biden recently said, 'I believe that we can own the 21st century car market again by moving to electric vehicles'," she wrote. "We at General Motors couldn't agree more."

She added that as such the company was "immediately withdrawing from the pre-emption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us".

Barry Rabe, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, told the New York Times the move could trigger similar steps from other big US corporates. "This is about as bold as it gets," he said. "This huge pivot, so closely following an election result, particularly from a firm like General Motors, is a big, big deal… This is the first big industrial step toward the next president. Are other industries going to have epiphanies and pivot?"

In a statement Biden immediately hailed the move as "encouraging news for our economy, our planet, and the long-term success of American autoworkers".

"GM's decision reinforces how shortsighted the Trump Administration's efforts to erode American ingenuity and America's defences against the climate threat truly are," he said. "In addition to advancing our ambitious climate goals, this decision will have a positive ripple effect as our nation strives to outcompete our global competitors, create good-paying union jobs here at home, and reclaim our place as leaders in innovation and manufacturing - all of which will be priorities in my administration.

"Perhaps most importantly, GM's choice to work with the Biden-Harris Administration and California to advance these goals demonstrates a promising path forward for how industry, labor, government, and environmental organizations can come together to tackle big problems and make vital progress on behalf of the American people."