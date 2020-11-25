Business leaders call on government to put carbon pricing at heart of UK climate plan

Groups as diverse as Tesco and Greenpeace back letter urging government to deliver stronger and more consistent carbon pricing regime

Ahead of today's Spending Review the government is facing fresh calls to reform the UK's carbon pricing regime in support of the net zero transition.

Yesterday, a group of 50 leading businesses, campaign groups, and academics submitted a declaration to the Prime Minister, Chancellor, and COP26 President calling for the government to commit to incorporating carbon pricing as part of its updated national climate plan, which is due to be submitted to the UN in the coming weeks.

Co-ordinated by the Zero Carbon Campaign, the declaration calls for the government to introduce "stronger and more consistent carbon pricing" in the UK's national climate action plan, or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon.

It also calls for Ministers to encourage all jurisdictions to include new or strengthened carbon pricing commitments in their NDC and end state support for fossil fuel production, and make securing a global agreement on carbon pricing a core focus of the UK's COP26 diplomacy. It specifically recommends forming a "high ambition club" of countries who are willing to demonstrate leadership in advancing carbon pricing mechanisms.

The declaration have been backed by a raft of high profile organisations and individuals, including Tesco, Drax, Greenpeace, OVO Energy, Green Alliance, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), the Green Finance Institute, Lord Turner, Hugh Fernley-Whittingstall, and Stephen Fry.

Eliot Whittington, Director of The Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group and a signatory of the declaration, said there was a compelling economic case for strengthening the UK's carbon pricing regime. "As a coalition of businesses that are committed to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, the Corporate Leaders Group have always advocated the importance of ensuring the right signals are sent to the market," he said. "Strengthened carbon prices with greater coverage across the economy, deployed as part of a joined up package of policies, would help ensure this and represent a strong statement of leadership ahead of COP26 next year. This is key given the UK's role as President; which puts us in a unique position to catalyse climate ambition from other countries."

His comments were echoed by John Sauven, executive director at Greenpeace, who said that stronger carbon pricing signals would build on the Prime Minister's new 10 Point Plan for the a Green Industrial Revolution. "Accounting for the true cost of pollution for both people and planet is an immediate step the UK can take to show how serious we are about ending our reliance on toxic fossil fuels," he said. "Fair and effective carbon pricing could also reward people and businesses for making cleaner, greener choices as part of a just transition."

The move follows the release this year of a report from an expert commission convened by the Zero Carbon Campaign, which called on the government to reform the current patchwork of carbon prices and levies to introduce a carbon charge, tailored for different sectors, which would increase incrementally to reach a minimum of £75/tCO2e by 2030.

The declaration comes at a time when the government is continuing to debate precisely how to replace the EU emissions trading scheme - which British firms will leave at the end of the year when the Brexit transition period ends - with a new carbon pricing regime.

Some observers have speculated that today's Spending Review could provide an update on Treasury plans for an increased carbon tax that would help to both curb emissions and raise much-needed revenues for the exchequer.

However, attempts to advance carbon pricing regimes remain inherently controversial. Talks to finalise the rulebook for the Paris Agreement remain deadlocked due to disagreements over the parts of the accord that are designed to allow for international carbon trading, while national attempts to introduce new carbon levies, such as putative US proposals for a new carbon tax, typically face fierce political opposition from those who allege the approach leads to higher industrial and living costs.