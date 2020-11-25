Camel and Benson & Hedges owner sparks fresh net zero ambition

Japan Tobacco International touts plan to reach net zero emissions by end of decade through fleet electrification, energy efficiency measures, and transition to clean energy

The owner of Benson & Hedges, Camel, Silk Cut, and American Spirit has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2030 in a sweeping environmental plan that sets out new company objectives for water, waste, energy, emissions, and customer engagement.

Japan Tobacco International (JTI), which claims to have the largest market volume share of any UK tobacco firm, announced this week it intends to reduce its absolute emissions by 80 per cent by transitioning its operations to renewable energy by mid-decade and eliminating fossil fuel powered vehicles from its company fleet over the next 10 years.

The firm said it also plans to use less resources where possible, unveiling fresh pledges to reduce energy consumption by 20 per cent by 2030 and to invest in measures that will allow it to reduce water usage at its Surrey headquarters and Crewe distribution centre.

JTI's head of responsible business projects Ruth Forbes said the company would be working closely with employees, suppliers, and retail and wholesale customers across 2021 to make the pledges in the new environmental plan "a reality".

"It has never been so important for companies to think and act more sustainably, not just for the good of the industry, but for society," Forbes said. "Our new Environmental Plan pushes the boundaries of what we can achieve in a relatively short time frame as we push ourselves to become as sustainable as possible for the future of our planet. It is time for us to do loads more with tonnes less."

The firm has also committed to overhauling its processes to develop more circular resource flows by taking action to reduce its general waste by a fifth and to increase it recycling rates to 75 per cent. In addition, it has committed to work with direct suppliers to source more sustainable, recycled, and reused materials.

And from next year, all procurement tenders would include environmental criteria, in order to ensure that suppliers have solid sustainability credentials, JTI said.

Finally, JTI said it would form a new environmental task force comprised of individuals from different parts of the company that would work to mobilise staff members behind its new environmental agenda.