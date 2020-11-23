Vodafone dials up net zero vision with new 2040 target

Telecoms group brings forward its net zero deadline to 2040 as it touts new 2030 carbon reduction targets validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative

Vodafone has significantly boosted its climate ambition, announcing today that it plans to achieve net zero emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040, 10 years ahead of its original schedule.

The firm said it will invest in a host of measures, including energy efficiency upgrades, clean energy, and waste reduction efforts, in order to reach a raft of new 2030 emissions goals that have been validated as in line with the Paris Agreement's more ambitious 1.5C warming scenario by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The new targets bind the company to eliminating emissions produced by its direct operations and energy by 2030, in addition to halving the carbon emissions generated across its entire value chain - including business travel, supply chain purchases, and the use of the products it has sold - in the same time frame.

In order to shrink the footprint of its broader supply chain, the firm pointed to plans to introduce new environmental criteria when selecting suppliers and to sell services that help customers reduce their environmental footprint, such as Internet of Things technology.

Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read said the company intended to inspire its peers to boost their climate commitments. "Vodafone believes in leading by example, so today we have pledged to become fully net zero by 2040 and the SBTi has confirmed that our 2030 carbon targets are in line with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement," he said.

Carbon Trust chief executive Tom Delay argued that that the firm's new direction established it as sustainability leader in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. "This strategy will put Vodafone on a clear path to a 1.5C future and will be at the forefront of a sector taking a clear leadership role in reducing their emissions and enabling others to do so as well," he said

Vodafone is one of a number of telco companies pursuing ambitious decarbonisation goals. Rival BT Group has similarly pledged to become a net zero business by 2045 and just this month celebrated a major milestone in its journey towards net zero emissions, when it confirmed that all its network, offices, and shops worldwide are now powered with 100 per cent renewable electricity.