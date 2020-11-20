Is 'net-zero' greenwash?
Joel Makower asks if the fast-expanding net zero movement risks being undermined by a lack of clarity over what constitutes an effective net zero strategy
This year, there has been much ado about zero. It's becoming hard to read the green media, or even the mainstream media, without seeing new net-zero commitments from companies, governments, institutions...
Reports: GE mulls wind turbine factory in north east England
US manufacturing giant said to be in talks to set up facility that would create 3,000 green jobs for the burgeoning offshore wind industry
Justin Trudeau unveils new net zero plan for Canada
Environmentalists welcome legislation but warn that a lack of penalties for failing to meet targets must be addressed as landmark bill makes its way through legislative process
Podback: Nestle and Jacobs Douwe Egberts launch nationwide coffee pod recycling scheme
New cross-industry programme to recycle used coffee pods is to launch early next year in latest bid to boost recycling rates across the sector