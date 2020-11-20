Is 'net-zero' greenwash?

Is 'net-zero' greenwash?
  • Joel Makower, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Joel Makower asks if the fast-expanding net zero movement risks being undermined by a lack of clarity over what constitutes an effective net zero strategy

This year, there has been much ado about zero. It's becoming hard to read the green media, or even the mainstream media, without seeing new net-zero commitments from companies, governments, institutions...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news

Is 'net-zero' greenwash?
Is 'net-zero' greenwash?

Joel Makower asks if the fast-expanding net zero movement risks being undermined by a lack of clarity over what constitutes an effective net zero strategy