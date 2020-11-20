Podback: Nestle and Jacobs Douwe Egberts launch nationwide coffee pod recycling scheme

New cross-industry programme to recycle used coffee pods is to launch early next year in latest bid to boost recycling rates across the sector

Home workers will soon be able to consume coffee with a clearer environmental conscience, after Nestle and Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) are set to jointly launch a new nationwide coffee pod recycling scheme in the spring that will allow caffeine addicts to responsibly and easily discard their empty coffee capsules.

Set to launch in early 2021, the scheme will allow consumers to recycle aluminium and plastic coffee pods from the Nespresso, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, and Tassimo brands by returning them to any of the UK's 6,500 Collect+ drop off points.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of residents in Exeter, Cheltenham, and South Derbyshire will be able to have their pods collected alongside their household waste and recycling, after the local councils signed up to the 'Podback' scheme.

Collected pods will be taken to processors in the UK where the packaging will be seperated from the used coffee grounds before being recycled into a range of everyday products, the partners said.

Cheltenham Councillor Chris Coleman said the scheme would appeal to the growing number of people working - and drinking coffee - from home. "We're pleased to be working with Podback, as one of the scheme's first local authority partners, to offer our residents a simple way to recycle their coffee pods from their homes, particularly now many of us are doing more home working," he said. "Recycling is one of the easiest steps we can all take to protect the environment, and we're looking forward to bringing this scheme to our residents early next year."

The plan is to expand the Podback scheme to include more local authorities across the country, in addition to establishing a 'handover at home' option, where consumers can return their coffee pods to retailers when their online grocery orders are delivered, according to the partners.

Leading coffee pod brands have operated their own recycling schemes for some time, but while recycling rates have gradually improved efforts to encourage more consumers to recycle have been hampered by the failure to integrate pod recycling into standard council recycling services.

Research undertaken by Podback found that there is currently confusion among coffee drinkers over the best way to dispose of their empty capsules, with more than a third of drinkers reporting they were unaware that pods can be recycled. Meanwhile, nine out of 10 coffee respondents said they wanted to be able to recycle their coffee pods through household recycling.

As such Podback is now calling on other coffee brands that sell plastic or aluminium pods to sign up to the programme. "Together with Nestlé, we are calling on the entire industry to put commercial rivalries aside and collaborate, working together with other brands and retailers to make it as easy as possible for our consumers to recycle their pods," said managing director of JDE, and Podback board director, Toby Bevans.

The founding partners claim that the initiative is the first cross-industry collaboration of its kind within the coffee sector in the UK. "Our ambition is to create a powerful end-to-end recycling solution, available to all, and Podback demonstrates our commitment towards achieving this important goal," said Nespresso managing director and Podback board director Guillaume Chesneau.