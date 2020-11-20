Hydrogen trials and net zero commitments offer boost to green heating plans

Leading boiler provider Baxi unveils plans to become carbon neutral by 2030, as high profile hydrogen heating trial chalks off key milestone

Efforts to tackle one of the most intractable challenges to the UK's net zero ambitions, decarbonising heat, continued this week via a series of low-carbon commitments and trials aimed at developing a hydrogen heat network.

In the same week as the government unveiled a new target to install 600,000 heat pumps a year from 2028 and proposals for a 'hydrogen town' to trial the use of hydrogen for heating as part of its 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, leading UK boiler manufacturer Baxi announced it aims to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The company confirmed yesterday that it plans to phase out carbon intensive heating systems and ensure its new products all work using low-carbon energy by 2030. The goal will be accompanied by efforts to create a portfolio of cleaner, greener products that will work with low-carbon fuels from 2025, the firm said, either directly in the case of hydrogen boilers, heat pumps, smart electric water heating systems, and heat networks, or indirectly via hydrogen-ready boilers that can be converted after installation.

"Delivering cleaner and greener heating systems is fundamental to achieving net zero and it will also be central to the growth of our business over the next 10 years," said Karen Boswell, managing director at Baxi.

As well as adopting its own climate goals and developing a new range of low-carbon products, Baxi Heating is also participating in trials of hydrogen heating technology. This week, the firm announced that it, along with rival Worcester Bosch, has installed hydrogen burning boilers at 'HyStreet', a group of specially built demonstration houses at Spadeadam in Northumberland.

The project forms part of H21, a Network Innovation Competition project backed by Ofgem and led by Northern Gas Networks, which is exploring how existing natural gas networks could be repurposed to carry hydrogen. As around 85 per cent of UK homes currently rely on natural gas for heating and hot water, repurposing the natural gas grid for use with hydrogen could provide a low disruption option for householders to decarbonise their heating without the need for extensive changes to their existing system.

"Seeing the boilers in situ at Spadeadam is an exciting step in the journey to realising our goal of a gas network transporting 100 per cent hydrogen to customers," said Tim Harwood, Northern Gas Networks' project director for H21. "The hydrogen boiler looks and feels just like the natural gas version we all have today and is just as user-friendly, showing that a transition could cause minimal disruption to customers."

The boilers were developed as part of the government-funded Hy4Heat programme, which is also supporting the development of hydrogen-ready gas cookers, fires, and gas meters.

"This is an important step forward on our hydrogen journey and we are delighted to be able to demonstrate this innovative new technology in a real life setting in the UK," Boswell said.

Heating is responsible for approximately 37 per cent of the UK's total green gas emissions. Transforming how the UK generates heat is therefore essential to meeting medium and long term climate goals. But doing so remains a significant technical challenge, given the need to make adapatations in almost every home.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has advised that all new heating installations would have to be low carbon by 2035 at the latest, while new builds should have low carbon heating installed as standard from the mid-2020s.

However, a fierce debate between different stakeholders is underway on how best to meet the target, with some advocating for a widespread switch to green hydrogen across the gas network and others arguing that hydrogen should be reserved for industrial and heavy transport uses and heat pumps and energy efficiency measures should play the dominant role in decarbonising homes.