'An issue to unite us': How climate action became the common ground for a fractured UK
Major study debunks view that climate change concern is the purview of an 'elite' group in the UK, but warns policymakers and businesses need to now nurture mandate in support of climate action
'Eco-woke', 'puritanical', 'elitist', 'neo-luddite', 'collectivist eco-warriors'. Those are just a few of the barbs aimed this week at anyone welcoming the government's sweeping new plan to deliver a "Green...
Sustainability leaders united
Chief sustainability officers are the new emerging power base across the business world, argue EY's Steve Varley and Freuds' Dr Arlo Brady, co-chairs of the new S30 forum
Prince Charles urges firms to appoint 'suitably empowered' chief sustainability officers
Prince of Wales argues board-level chief sustainability officers are 'increasingly central to market competitiveness'
Hydrogen trials and net zero commitments offer boost to green heating plans
Leading boiler provider Baxi unveils plans to become carbon neutral by 2030, as high profile hydrogen heating trial chalks off key milestone
