'A good starting point': The green economy reacts to the government's 10 point plan
Green business groups and campaigners welcome the government's renewed focus on the net zero transition, but warn plan lacks long-term policies and sufficient funding in key areas
This evening Boris Johnson unveiled the government's much anticipated 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, promising to deliver £12bn of funding in a bid to unlock £36bn of private sector investment...
More news
Ad Net Zero: UK advertising industry targets net zero carbon emissions by 2030
Cross-sector initiative includes five-point action plan to decarbonise companies and operations right across the advertising industry value chain
Plant-based bonanza: Unilever sets €1bn sales target for meat and dairy alternatives
Consumer goods giant launches 'Future Foods' initiative, geared at meeting the growing global appetite for sustainable food products
It's an ad for action: Our plan for a net zero transformation in advertising
Advertising Association president Keith Weed outlines the industry's new action plan to decarbonise the UK advertising industry