BusinessGreen to host Towards Net Zero Buildings and Infrastructure webinar

Free to attend briefing hosted in association with Landsec to take place on Friday 20th November

BusinessGreen will next week host its latest online webinar, Towards Net Zero Buildings and Infrastructure.

Hosted in association with Landsec, the half day conference was originally due to take place earlier this year as part of BusinessGreen's series of Leaders Briefings but was rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The free to attend session will now take place from 10am on Friday 20th November and delegates to register their place now at the event website.

The two hour session will provide an invaluable insight into the trend towards net zero buildings and explore how companies can effectively navigate the shift towards greener buildings and infrastructure.

Confirmed speakers include Ed Dean, sustainability director at Landsec, Emma Harvey, director at the Green Finance Institute, and Mike Pitts, Deputy Challenge Director for Transforming Construction, Innovate UK.

The interactive series of presentations and panel discussions will explore emerging net zero building technologies, how to unlock energy efficiency opportunities, and best practices for developing and managing green building and infrastructure projects.

"Buildings are an integral part of pretty much any business and there is no way in which net zero targets can be met without a fundamental change in how they are constructed and managed," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "Buildings should form a key component of every net zero strategy and this session will provide an invaluable opportunity to explore how best to accelerate the decarbonisation of our buildings."

The webinar comes in the same week as BusinessGreen is also hosting a virtual roundtable discussion on how to create Zero Carbon Clusters in the UK, which will take place from 11am on Thursday 19th November and is also free to attend.