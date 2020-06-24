Landsec
Net zero by 2030: Landsec aligns carbon reduction goal with Paris Agreement
Property firm is installing renewable energy and introducing a shadow carbon price in support of new targets
Property giant to launch textile recycling scheme at major shopping centre
In response to MPs' call for fashion recycling tax, Landsec announces plans for 'interactive donation point'
Landsec teams up with coffee retailers on industry cup recycling drive
Property giant partners with consortium led by Costa Coffee in bid to establish effective industry chain for coffee cup recycling across its retail estate
Solar savings: White Rose Shopping Centre cuts grid power demand by more than a fifth
Landsec confirms that a year on from completing the installation of the UK retail sector's largest solar project it has cut electricity demand from the grid by 22 per cent
Landsec rolls out shopping centre 'Refill Me' campaign
92 retail brands including of Caffé Nero, Costa, Lush, McDonald's and Pret A Manger have promised to refill shoppers' water bottles as part of new push to cut plastic waste
Green Lunch with… Landsec's Caroline Hill
The head of sustainability at the property giant joins us at the SkyGarden's Fenchurch Restaurant to talk fuel cells, skyscrapers, and the catalysing impact of the Paris Agreement