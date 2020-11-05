Petronas announces net zero by 2050 'aspiration'

Malaysian oil and gas giant becomes the latest major fossil fuel company to publicly set its sights on delivering net zero emissions

Malaysian energy giant Petronas has become the second global oil and gas major this week to commit to achieving net zero emissions, following hot on the heels of Norway's Equinor which unveiled its own net zero vision on Monday.

Petronas today announced an "aspiration to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050", asserting its intention to operate as "progressive energy and solutions partner enriching lives for a sustainable future".

"As the world contends with the many challenges brought about by energy transition, Petronas is embracing its role in providing access to affordable, secure and sustainable energy to businesses and society," said Petronas president and chief executive, Tengku Muhammad Taufik. "The Group is committed to fulfil its purpose in providing cleaner energy and solutions that benefit both the world we live in as well as the customers we serve through reduced emissions."

The state-owned company provided few details about whether the new net zero target will cover all emissions through its value chain, including from the use of its products, nor how the new goal would impact its investment plans.

However, the company insisted that with the new target set for 2050, it would "continue to intensify its efforts toward reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its assets by delivering continuous improvements in operational excellence, and by deploying innovative operations and technologies".

It added that it would also pursue "new avenues of revenue creation via investments in nature-based solutions as well as establish greater accessibility to cleaner energy solutions".

The company also said the net zero goal would be complemented by new brand positioning, under the banner "Passionate about Progress".

Taufik indicated that the company was committed to fundamentally transforming how it operates. "We are making this commitment to make a positive change - not only to ride the energy transition - but because a fundamental shift is needed and the organisation wants to be part of the solution, for the world that yearns for a path towards a more sustainable future," he said.

However, the new strategy is likely to face criticism from green groups and investors, who have consistently called for the growing numbers of oil and gas majors announcing net zero targets to ensure long term goals are backed by ambitious and detailed investment plans and clear commitments to rapidly reduce fossil fuel production.

Petronas' new plan promises to reduce flaring, venting, and methane leaks, improve energy efficiency, advance carbon capture utilisation and storage projects, and invest in forest-based carbon sinks, as well as "increase efficacy in providing low carbon energy and solutions such as natural gas and renewable energy".

But it provides no details at this stage on the scale of its clean energy plans or when it expects to see fossil fuel production peaks.

However, the move is a significant addition to a growing trend that has seen a raft of oil and gas majors, including BP, Shell, Repsol, Total, and Equinor unveil net zero targets and strategies in recent months containing varying degrees of ambition.