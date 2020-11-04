UK onshore wind predicted to hit 30GW by end of decade

Latest figures from RenewableUK predicts onshore wind capacity is set to rapidly accelerate, with the potential to deliver major decarbonisation, employment, and economic boost over the next decade

The UK's total onshore wind capacity could reach up to 30GW by 2030 as costs plummet and government-backed auctions for onshore renewables contracts resume after a four-year hiatus next spring, according to RenewableUK.

The latest edition of the trade body's Onshore Wind Project Intelligence report reveals the amount of operational onshore wind is set to more than double over the course of the next decade from 13.6GW today.

If all the onshore projects currently being planned in the UK are consented, deployment of onshore wind capacity could reach 30.4GW by the end of 2029, a rate that broadly aligns with the recommendations of independent government advisors the Climate Change Committee (CCC), according to Renewable UK.

The CCC has predicted that installing at least 35GW of onshore wind by 2035 would help the UK meet its net zero emission target while generating a raft of economic benefits to the country, including more than 30,000 jobs, £46bn in new investment, and shaving £50 a year off household energy bills.

RenewableUK's head of policy and regulation Rebecca Williams hailed the government's decision to reintroduce onshore wind into its Contracts for Difference (CfD) clean energy auction scheme, but warned the move needed to be accompanied by a planning and policy framework that could unlock the technology's full economic and decarbonisation potential.

"Next year's auction for new clean energy contracts is a crucial step in unlocking the new jobs and investment that onshore wind can deliver as part of the green recovery," Williams said. "Our latest forecast shows what's possible, but we need the right policy levers and regulation in place to make it happen".

RenewableUK's analysis predicts the most significant increases in deployment in onshore wind over the coming decade will be in the latter half of the decade, and that by 2030, more than 19.5 million homes could be powered by the technology.

Williams emphasised that onshore wind projects could play a major role in helping the government fulfil its twin aims of delivering a "green recovery" to the economic crisis wrought by the pandemic and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

"Now that onshore wind is firmly back on the table, companies are bringing forward projects at a scale that can make a huge contribution to building back greener," she said. "Onshore wind is one of the cheapest ways to generate clean power and we can ramp up this technology rapidly to reach net zero emissions."

RenewableUK's analysis also reveals the market for repowering projects - where existing turbines are replaced by newer, more powerful models - is set to grow over the next decade. While wind projects given a second lease of life currently comprise just a small slither of the market, at 231MW, this could grow to 1.2GW of onshore wind capacity by 2030, according to the analysis.