CBI: Two thirds of businesses expect to increase support for net zero transition

Ipsos MORI poll reveals overwhelming business support for a green recovery and widespread expectation changes to working patterns will become embedded

A majority of businesses are preparing for a green recovery from the pandemic while anticipating the crisis will trigger a fundamental shift in working patterns and business models.

That is the headline conclusion from a major new Ipsos MORI poll commissioned by the CBI ahead of its annual conference this week and sponsored by Accenture and Hays Recruitment.

The survey of 573 firms carried out in October as concerns over a second coronavirus wave continued to mount reveals the vast majority of businesses now fully expect that the pandemic will trigger fundamental changes in both the structure of the economy and working practices.

The poll - which covered businesses of all sizes and from a wide range of sectors - also confirmed widespread support for the so-called green recovery or 'build back better' with a clear majority of firms promising to priortise climate action and improved work-life balance in the wake of the pandemic.

Over two thirds of respondents said they expect to next year undertake increased activities to "support the net zero carbon emissions reduction target" compared to 2019.

The same proportion - 67 per cent - said they expect to increase activities "to make our business more diverse and inclusive", while 57 per cent said they will undertake increased activities "to support our local communities".

Josh Hardie, CBI Deputy Director-General, said there were encouraging signs the pandemic had intensified the long-standing commitment amongst good businesses to "act responsibly and show their worth to society".

"Despite the huge challenge of operating through the pandemic, this survey shows firms are committed to listening to employees and customers, innovating at speed to build back better," he added. "The rewards for those who get this right will be substantial, with clear benefits for both companies and individuals."

The survey also revealed many businesses believe the shift towards home-working sparked by the pandemic is likely to trigger a significant change in how offices operate.

More than three quarters of respondents said in 2019 their staff were entirely or mostly working in an office or workplace away from home. Looking beyond 2021, businesses expect that figure to be just over one quarter, with almost half expecting staff to split their time evenly between home and the workplace.

On average, respondents expect their office space to reduce by 18 per cent compared with 2019, even as evidence shows that remote working can bring significant challenges in terms of collaboration with colleagues, training, and team-building.

"Remote working has brought huge benefits," Hardie said. "It has not led to a collapse in productivity. Often lost travel time has disappeared, together with the stress and carbon emissions of the morning commute. Many local communities have been rediscovered. Yet while Covid-19 may have triggered a mass migration from UK workplaces, talk of the death of the office is premature. They continue to offer real benefits, particularly for welcoming new staff, training and collaboration. So a new, flexible balance must be found - the office will survive, but not as we know it."

His comments were echoed by Olly Benzecry, managing director of Accenture for the UK and Ireland, who said that businesses "have responded amazingly to remote working". "Enabled by technology, they have managed to keep their people connected, sustain business operations and maintain productivity levels through an incredibly challenging time," he said.

Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos MORI, said that despite the huge disruption wrought by the pandemic businesses were starting to recognise some of the environmental and economic benefits that could be realised through the recovery.

"In a few short months the pandemic has dramatically changed business life in the UK," he said. "What our latest research shows is that while parts of the economy face massive disruption, elsewhere there are likely permanent positive changes. These include less commuting, more distributed work forces, a better carbon footprint, a re-imagining of offices, and potentially better quality of life for employees."

The poll provides further evidence that the government can rely on substantial business support when it unveils its long-awaited 10 point Green Recovery plan, which is set to be released later this month with a view to catalysing massive new investment in low carbon infrastructure.

The government has faced long-standing calls to deliver the plan and accompanying policy documents such as the promised Energy White Paper and National Infrastructure Strategy as soon as possible.

Those calls are set to intensify further after the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy last week published new official data again confirming the UK is not currently on track to meet its medium term emissions targets for the mid-2020s and early 2030s.