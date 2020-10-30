'Landmark moment': UK's £55m nuclear fusion energy test site produces first plasma

Successful test in Oxfordshire hailed as a major milestone in UK's quest to produce clean energy from nuclear fusion by 2040, government said

Hopes of developing nuclear fusion in the UK secured a major boost this week, after researchers from the UK Atomic Energy Authority powered-up a multi-million pound machine that proponents hope may pave the way for the country's first fusion power station.

The government announced yesterday that the device, dubbed the Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak (MAST) Upgrade, has successfully produced its first plasma, the heated hydrogen gas required for nuclear fusion, following a lengthy seven-year assembly period.

It heralded the achievement as major milestone in the UK's plans to develop a nuclear fusion power plant that can provide a new source of clean energy to the power grid within the next 20 years.

"We want the UK to be a world leader in fusion energy and to capitalise on its amazing potential as a clean energy source that could last for hundreds of years," said Science Minister Amanda Solloway. "Backed by £55m of government funding, powering up the MAST Upgrade device is a landmark moment for this national fusion experiment and takes us another step closer towards our goal of building the UK's first fusion power plant by 2040."

The UK government has commited £220m to getting a prototype nuclear fusion plant running in the UK by 2040. That reactor, which is dubbed the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), will be based on MAST Upgrade's 'spherical tokamak' fusion concept, it explained today.

Researchers hope tests at MAST Upgrade will allow them to work out how to extract excess heat from plasma, an unsolved challenge that has long eluded scientists and prevented commercialisation of the technology.

To do this, the UKAEA scientists plan to test a new exhaust system called the 'Super-X divertor' that is designed to channel plasma out of the machine at temperatures low enough for its materials to withstand, according to the government. "The approximate 10-fold reduction in heat arriving at the internal surfaces of the machine has the potential to be a game-changer for the long-term viability of future fusion power stations," the government explained in a statement today.

Advocates of nuclear fusion argue that it could be a source of clean, unlimited power that could turbocharge the energy system's move away from fossil fuels while catering to soaring global energy demand. Unlike nuclear fission power plants that are commonplace today, nuclear fusion does not emit high-activity toxic waste. The process, which relies on sea water and lithium as fuel, is carbon free and its only by-product is helium, an inert, non-toxic gas.

However, critics have pointed out that the technology has never been fully demonstrated at scale due to the huge amounts of energy required to kick-start the process and that hugely expensive tests are a costly distraction from more tried and tested means of decarbonising energy, such as solar, wind, and energy storage systems.

But Professor Ian Chapman, chief executive of UKAEA, insisted nuclear fusion represented a "sustainable, clean" source of energy. "This experiment will break new ground and test technology that has never been tried before," he said. "It will be a vital testing facility on our journey to delivering the STEP fusion power plant.

Chapman stressed the current experiment would help establish UK as leader in nuclear fusion. "MAST Upgrade ensures the UK is in the premier league of countries working on fusion - and will be vital in achieving UKAEA's goal of building the STEP fusion power plant," he said.

The government said findings from the MAST Upgrade project would also help to benefit Iter, the world's biggest nuclear fusion project, which is currently being developed in Southern France by a coalition of 35 countries, including China, the US and EU.

The €20bn Iter nuclear fusion project entered its five-year assembly phase this summer, almost a decade and a half after the ambitious plans first receiving approval.