Barclays closes £400m green bond in support of energy efficient home mortgages

The bank has successfully closed its second green bond as it continues its strategy to deliver net zero financed emissions by 2050

Barclays has successfully closed a £400m green bond this week, the second issued by the bank with the specific aim aimed of supporting climate-related products and initiatives, it announced yesterday.

The 2020 Green Bond, which matures in 2026, attracted "strong institutional investor interest" and was five times oversubscribed, according to Barclays, which said orders amounted to more than £2bn, offering a yield of 1.7 per cent.

Funds raised from the issuance are set to be allocated towards the financing and/or re-financing of mortgages on energy efficient residential properties in England and Wales that have originated within the last three years, the bank said, with more than half allocated to refinance Barclays' Green Home mortgages, which offer discounted mortages for properties which meet certain energy efficiency thresholds.

It follows the issuance of Barclays' first ever green bond in 2017, which was the first from a UK bank earmarked for funding domestic residential mortgage assets, and last year the bank pledged to increase its green bonds commitment to £4bn over time, as well as pledging to deliver £100bn green financing by 2030.

The 2020 Green Bond issued this week has received Climate Bonds Initiative certification, while Carbon Trust is acting as an assurance provider for its wider green bond framework in order to ensure it meets the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles 2018, Barclays said.

"Barclays has been a leading participant in the Green Bonds market for over five years and the strong demand for our 2020 Green Bond underlines the continuing high levels of interest in securities that are used to fund climate-friendly activities," said Sasha Wiggins, group head of public policy and corporate responsibility at Barclays. "The funds we have raised today will further support the development of our Green Mortgages portfolio - notably the Green Home Mortgage Product, which has had the fastest uptake of any recent Barclays Mortgage product since its launch in 2018."

It follows Barclays' commitment earlier this year to reduce its financing emissions to net zero by 2050, in line with Paris Agreement, alongside providing £175m investment over five years in innovative green companies.

Barclays has been facing calls from growing numbers of its shareholders to strengthen its green investment rules, after a report last year by NGO ShareAction found it had invested more than $85bn in coal, gas, and oil projects - more than any other European bank and the sixth largest amount globally of any bank. ShareAction filed a shareholder resolution in January urging Barclays to bring its financing in line with the Paris Agreement goals to limit global warming to 1.5C or 'well below' 2C by the end of the century, in what it claimed was the first ever climate-related resolution lodged at a European bank. It has also been calling on Barclays to align its investments with delivering a 'just transition' for workers and firms involved in high carbon industries.

Meanwhile, analysis this week indicates London has lost its global green finance crown, according to the latest rankings from Z/Yen, City AM reported on Tuesday.

Over the past three years, the amount raised in green bonds on the London Stock Exchange has nearly tripled, up from £8bn in 2017 to more than £22bn this year, and London has topped Z/Yen's Global Green Finance Index for the past two years.

Yet despite such ongoing growth, the latest Index published on Tuesday - which ranks 74 financial centres across the world for their public, private and nonprofit investment in sustainable development projects - shows the UK capital has slipped two places behind Amsterdam and Zurich. The rankings are based on an evaluation of the extent of the financial centres' green finance markets and the quality of the products that can be traded there.

Despite losing its number one position in green finance quality, however, London climbed two places from sixth to fourth position for green finance depth, finishing just behind Danish capital Copenhagen - suggesting that the results stem more from the advance of green finance elsewhere in western Europe, than its retreat in London, according to the newspaper.