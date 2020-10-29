Siemens Gamesa reaches 100 per cent clean electricity goal worldwide

The achievement marks the latest milestone in the wind turbine manufacturers' roadmap to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

Renewable energy giant Siemens Gamesa is now powering its operations with 100 per cent clean electricity worldwide, the firm announced yesterday, beating its own target by five years.

The firm, which manufactures wind turbines among other wind power services, estimates that it consumes more than 180,000MWh of power annually. But using purely renewable sources of generation avoids more than 80,000 tonnes of emissions every year, the firm calculates. That is double the CO2 savings it achieved through the last fiscal year, which the firm ended with the firm sourcing 62 per cent of its power from renewables.

The Spanish firm said its electricity consumption was certified renewable through Energy Attribute Certificate (EACs), and also through its own wind and solar assets which produced more than 390,000MWh of electricity offsite in the fiscal year 2020, making it a net producer of renewable electricity. These wind and solar asssets are located in Spain, Denmark, India and the USA, it said.

"As a renewable energy company, we contribute to curbing global warming, but we don't stop there. Reducing CO2 emissions is a collective task, and we are strongly committed to keeping our carbon footprint as low as possible," said Gregorio Acero, head of corporate quality management and health, safety and environment. "That is why this new milestone is particularly relevant and points the way to a greener future."

Having already acheived carbon neutrality via offsetting, Siemens Gamesa is also pursuing a raft of climate targets aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with each verified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). The firm's next steps are to focus on increasing energy efficiency and decreasing the emissions from its fleet, according to the firm.