G20 stimulus packages 'missed opportunity' to accelerate green energy, analysis finds

G20 countries have offered far more recovery support to fossil fuels than renewables, the report suggests

The UK could reach a 60 per cent renewable power system by 2025 were it to shift Covid-19 energy sector recovery funds from fossil fuels to green power, report concludes

Stimulus packages aimed at supporting the recovery of G20 countries' energy industries are heavily weighted in favour of fossil fuels, marking a significant "missed opportunity" to accelerate the transition to renewable power in the wake of Covid-19, research today has found.

Overall, G20 governments have committed at least $145bn towards supporting clean energy as part of economic stimulus measures to recover from the impact of the pandemic, according to the analysis, around two-thirds the size of the total $216bn committed to supporting fossil fuel energy.

Finnish energy technology firm Wärtsilä, which carried out the research, said the failure to use the post-pandemic stimulus reponse to shift away from fossil fuels towards renewables technologies on a much larger scale represents a significant "missed opportunity" to accelerate the pace of the clean energy transition worldwide.

In the UK, £3.8bn-worth of energy stimulus commitments are set to support fossil fuel production, dwarfing the £121m earmarked for for clean power generation, according to the study.

Such a gulf in investment levels thta favours fossil fuels does not align with the UK's ambitious targets to achieve 57 per cent greenhouse reduction by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, and to reach net zero emissions by 2050, it said.

The report, which analysed recovery programmes of G20 countries including the UK and USA, modeled what could have been achieved if the UK's energy stimulus measures were dedicated solely to supporting renewable energy generation, estimating that such extensive financial support could enable the UK to reach a 60 per cent renewable power system by 2025, cutting power sector carbon emissions by 58 per cent and putting the country on track to net zero by 2050.

The report also sketches out what such a 60 per cent renewable power system would look like in the UK. It envisions 60GW of existing and new renewable energy supported by investment in energy storage and new flexible gas-based technologies, capable of operating on biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels, incorporating 7GW of battery energy storage and 14GW of flexible gas-based generation.

"In the UK and across the G20 as a whole, the stimulus 'scales' are too weighted towards support for legacy fossil fuel-powered systems, despite the agenda for rapid decarbonisation that's underway worldwide," said Ville Rimali, growth and development director at Wärtsilä Energy. "Refocusing stimulus towards renewable and flexible energy would accelerate this shift, create jobs and cut emissions."

Rimali said that the UK's energy system was now "at a fork in the road". "The current road could lock-in unnecessary fossil fuels, create 60 per cent fewer jobs and miss the UK's net-zero target," he explained. "The alternative road leverages economic stimulus to unlock massive private sector investment, clearly putting the UK on a net-zero trajectory."

Wärtsilä's report also modelled scenarios where the US devotes its current energy stimulus package towards support renewable energy, estimating that if the stimulus support geared towards legacy fossil fuel sectors - $72bn - was allocated towards renewable, flexible power systems, over 100GW of new renewable energy capacity could be scaled.

Elsewhere, the report models a carbon neutral electricity sector for the US, which it estimates would require 1,700GW of new wind and solar alongside battery energy storage and flexible gas-fired power capacity. Ensuring reliability in such a system would require 400GW of battery energy storage capacity and 100GW of flexible gas power capacity, the report finds, with an additional 150GW of electrolyser capacity needed for the production of synthetic fuels.