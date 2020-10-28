Green groups demand peat burning ban in face of government inaction

Defra has reiterated its intention to ban rotational burning on peat bogs, but has still yet to offer a timetable of action

A year since the government pledged to ban burning on the England's fragile peatlands, its failure to act on that promise is allowing fires to scorch moorlands and National Parks that provide critical ecosystem services across the country, several leading environmental groups have claimed.

As well as supporting nature and helping to alleviate flood risk, peatlands are huge natural carbon stores, but data from Natural England suggests up to 260,000 tonnes of CO2 are being released every year from rotational burning on peatlands.

As such, pressure has been building on the government to put an end to the destruction of peatlands, and today a coalition comprising green organisations Plantlife, CPRE, Friends of the Earth, National Trust, RSPB, Wildlife and Countryside Link, and the Soil Association have demanded the government follow through on its previous promise to implement a burning ban.

Calling time on peatland burning would remove this as a source of CO2 pollution, helping to bolster the UK's net zero ambitions by avoiding the equivalent emissions to more than 175,000 cars driving on the roads each year, the organisations argue.

Moreover, Ben McCarthy, head of nature conservation and restoration ecology at the National Trust, said continuing to allow burning on peatlands on many of the country's protected areas threatened to undermine the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent pledge to protect 30 per cent of the UK's land for nature by 2030, as well as the country's climate ambitions.

"Burning has a huge impact on peatlands' ability to support nature, releases their massive carbon stores into the atmosphere and reduces the role they can play in storing water and reducing flood risk," he said. "Allowing this type of practice in areas that are meant to be protected for nature contrasts with the UK's ambition to lead global action on climate change and restoration of nature."

Ministers have previously signalled their intention to adopt legislation banning the practice as part of a slated 'England Peat Strategy'. "The government is committed to ceasing rotational burning on blanket bog," Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said in October 2019. "The government will set out its further plans to restore and protect peat in the England Peat Strategy."

However, that Strategy has yet to emerge, and as it stands peatland burning remains a legal practice in England. In a statement to BusinessGreen, Defra reaffirmed its intention "phase-out" rotational peat burning, but did not offer any timeframe for the ban.

"We have always been clear of the need to phase out rotational burning of protected blanket bog to conserve these vulnerable habitats, and we are looking at how legislation can achieve this," the Department said. "Healthy peatlands have an important role to play in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and helping us reach our net zero target, which is why we are committed to restoring 35,000 hectares of England's peatland through the Nature for Climate Fund."