Why the Environment Bill must come back with a bang not a whimper

  • Ruth Chambers, Green Alliance
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With the long-awaited Environment Bill returning to parliament next week, Green Alliance's Ruth Chambers sets out what Parliament's priorities should be

After a lengthy delay of more than six months, the Environment Bill will make a welcome return to parliament on 3 November. It will pick up where it left off with a committee of MPs going through the bill...

To continue reading...

More on Legislation

More news

Net Zero Festival: Changing diets for a changing climate
Net Zero Festival: Changing diets for a changing climate

VIDEO: Mike Barry hosts a discussion with a host of experts on delivering a more sustainable food system including Nomad Foods' Annelie Selander; PepsiCo's Chris Daly, Nando's Henry Unwin, University of Oxford's Michael Clark, and the Food Foundation's...