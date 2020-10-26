Reports: Japan PM Suga vows 2050 net zero goal

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga uses first address since taking office last month to vow cut in Japan's greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050

Japan has become the latest East Asian nation to set its sights on net zero emissions, with the country's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga today announcing plans to put the world's third largest economy on a path to becoming climate neutral by 2050.

In his first policy address to Japan's parliament since taking office last month in the wake of predecessor Shinzo Abe's surprise resignation, Suga took the opportunity to unveil a major shift in climate policy, according to Kyodo News.

Under Abe's premiership Japan had previously only committed to reaching net zero during the second half of the century but had not set an explicit target date, and a climate plan unveiled as recently as March attracted widespread criticism from climate campaigners.

But successor Suga is now expected to unleash a suite of green policy commitments before the end of 2020 to put the country on a path more closely aligned with the Paris Agreement, marking a major diplomatic breakthrough for global climate action.

"Response to global warming is no longer a constraint on economic growth," Suga reportedly said in his address today. "We need to change our mindset that proactively taking measures against global warming will bring about changes to industrial structures, as well as the economy and society, and lead to major growth."

Given the Japanese government's prior reluctance to strengthen its goal to reduce emissions by 80 per cent against 1990 levels by 2050, which was submitted under the Paris Agreement, today's announcement signals positive momentum ahead of next year's crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

It follows China's recent landmark announcement that it plans to deliver net zero emissions by 2060, while neighbouring South Korea's national assembly last month declared a 'climate emergency' in a move aimed at pressuring its president Moon Jae-In to set a 2050 net zero ambition in law.

Suga's announcement that Japan is to join the net zero club today was therefore warmly welcomed by diplomats and leaders worldwide, including COP26 hosts the UK. John Murton, Britain's COP26 Envoy hailed today's "big and welcome shift, making Japan the world's largest economy with a 2050 net zero target".

And the EU Commission's executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said he hoped to see other countries also come forward soon with similar 2050 net zero plans.

Japan shows global leadership by setting a net zero climate target for 2050 and upholding its commitment under the #ParisAgreement. Prime minister Suga's announcement marks a major step for international #climateaction and I hope to soon see other partners join us. — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) October 26, 2020

Japan has faced long-standing calls from campaigners and other governments to strengthen its long term targets, which have only intensified in the wake of the EU confirming its own net zero target for 2050.

The country's energy plan is expected next summer, which is likely to drastically accelerate the roll out of clean technologies. Currently, Japan plans to source up to 22 per cent of its power from nuclear plants and a further 22 to 24 per cent from renewables by 2030, but that would still leave the country sourcing the majority of its power from fossil fuels by the end of the decade.

As well as helping to catalyse a new wave of low carbon investment in one of the world's most influential economies, the target will fuel hopes that a major new wave of net zero commitments can be secured ahead of next year's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The EU and UK have both already adopted binding net zero targets, while Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that if he is elected the US will both remain in the Paris Agreement and introduce its own net zero goal. Combined with China's new net zero goal and Japan's mooted target, it means that all of the world's four largest economies could have net zero targets and comprehensive decarbonisation strategies in place by the time world leaders gather in Glasgow in 12 months' time.

At the same time the growing number of net zero targets from corporate and regional, city, and state governments means that over half of GDP is already estimated to be covered by some form of net zero goal.

Dr Alison Doig, international lead at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), hailed Japan's net zero commitment as a "significant green shift".

"Following commitments made by the UK, EU, Canada and China, the USA is looking increasingly isolated on the climate agenda as it approaches its election," she said. "This will further concentrate the minds of investors, banks and the entire financial community because with China, Japan and the EU all setting a course for net zero emissions around mid-century, there's clearly a very limited future for remaining invested in fossil fuels."