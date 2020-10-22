'Reporting matters': Top corporates embrace sustainability reporting standards

Annual analysis from World Business Council for Sustainable Development confirms detailed sustainability reporting is increasingly embedded in the corporate mainstream

Corporate sustainability reporting continues to improve with more businesses embracing international standards and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues into their financial reporting.

That is the headline conclusion from latest edition of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's (WBCSD) annual Reporting matters analysis, which reveals that despite covid-related disruption corporate sustainability reporting practices have continued to improve in the past year.

Developed in partnership with consultancy Radley Yeldar (RY), the report undertook a detailed analysis of corporate sustainability reports from 158 leading global companies.

It found that 78 per cent of companies analysed had improved their overall scores in the report's rating system since the baseline year of 2017, while 26 per cent have improved their materiality score.

Moreover, 96 per cent of the reports reviewed acknowledge the SDGs in some way, while 93 per cent prioritise specific SDGs and present some evidence of alignment and contribution.

Similarly, 84 per cent of reports reviewed reference the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) - which provides an international standard for environmental and sustainability reporting - with 78 per cent of those using the GRI claiming to be in accordance with its 'Core' or 'Comprehensive' guidelines.

There were also signs that integrated reporting where companies combine financial and non-financial information is moving towards the mainstream. The analysis found that 41 per cent of reports reviewed combined financial and non-financial information, up from 35 per cent in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) is gaining traction, with 28 per cent of the reports reviewed either integrating SASB standards into their materiality assessment process or producubg a separate SASB index, up from seven per cent in the 2017 sample.

Peter Bakker, President and CEO of WBCSD, said there was encouraging evidence that more corporates are routinely providing the information required to build a "sustainable financial system".

"COVID-19 has shown how fragile our systems are," he said. "It is up to all of us to build forward better as we navigate the next phase of the global pandemic, without losing sight of systemic issues lingering beneath the surface. Transformation should be supported by a sustainable financial system, and for that we need robust, comparable and transparent reporting on relevant ESG aspects so the financial system can reward the most sustainable companies and scale sustainable solutions."

Louise Ayling, director of sustainability strategy at RY, said that each year she was "encouraged by the improvement in companies' reporting and 2020 is no exception".

"COVID-19 has certainly placed more weight on its importance coupled with the momentum we've seen towards sustainability action as we enter this new decade and the revitalisation of companies' sustainability strategies," she said. "The challenge now is to ensure reporting and communications ensure effectiveness and provide decision-useful information to a range of relevant stakeholders. Reporting formats, accessibility and the use of language is key."

However, despite considerable progress in recent years, concerns remain about the quality and reach of corporate sustainability reporting.

The WBCSD report came in the same week as a similar study from PwC detailed how UK banks and building societies are continuing to advance their climate risk reporting efforts, with 94 per cent of those analysed stating they are on track to meet or beat an end of 2021 deadline for embedding climate risk programmes into their operations. Moreover, 71 per cent of respondents stated that climate risk is already embedded in the firm's long-term corporate strategy.

But the report also revealed that banks remain frustrated by difficulties accessing environmental data from companies and the proliferation of different reporting standards.

"Our survey shows that even though there remains a great willingness to address this issue, more needs to be done to turn this into feasible action," said Jon Williams, partner for sustainability and climate change at PwC UK. "Respondents told us that a lack of data is a key challenge in correctly understanding the possible climate related risks and although it's clear that respondents are looking ahead to develop a strategic approach to climate risk they first need to build the foundations, and time is running out."