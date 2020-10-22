Met Office warns UK to prepare for more weather extremes

More extreme flooding and hotter temperatures could be on its way in Britain

New projections point to record breaking heat and rainfall in the coming years posing costly challenges for health and infrastructure

Britain should brace itself for record breaking rainfall and heat waves that will prove even more extreme than the climate impacts seen in recent years, as climate change inflicts costly damage to health, infrastructure, and services in the coming years, the Met Office has warned today.

Releasing a new set of official climate projections, the Met Office said its aim was to help policymakers, engineers, businesses, and individuals better assess the risk posed by climate change in the UK, particularly with regards to extreme weather events.

The new tool offers projections of so called one-in-50-year extreme weather events, covering maximum temperatures in the summer, as well as maximum total rainfall over one-day and five-day periods in the winter, in order to help planners safeguard buildings, infrastructure, and services, it said.

The update follows a series of record-breaking weather events over the past year in the UK, including the wettest February on record that caused devastating floods, followed by the driest and sunniest spring ever recorded, and a record six-day stretch of temperatures exceeding 34C in August.

Professor Jason Lowe OBE, head of the UK climate projection programme for the Met Office, said increasingly extreme weather was one of the most damaging and costly impacts from climate change.

"Some of the most severe consequences of climate change will come from an increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events," he said. "We know that on average the UK is projected to become hotter and drier in summer, and warmer and wetter in winter - this tells us a lot, but for those assessing climate change risk it's important to better understand how extreme weather events are likely to change too."

The hottest extreme temperatures are expected to be in London, with the latest projections showing a one-in-50-year heatwave event is more likely than not to exceed 37C by 2050 - rising from 36C in 2020 - if moderate decarbonisation measures are applied to reduce emissions. The projection rises again by 2100 to 39C.

Meanwhile, extreme five-day winter rainfall totals for a one-50-year-event in Cardiff - the UK's wettest capital city - could rise from 131mm in 2020 to 134mm in 2050, and up to 140mm by the end of the century, according to the Met Office.

The analysis is based on a middling climate scenario for greenhouse gas emissions known as RCP4.5, which puts the world on a trajectory for average temperature rise of between 1.4C to 3.3C by the 2090s, compared to the average during the 1986-2005 period.

Dr Simon Brown, one of the Met Office scientists who worked on the projections, said it was crucial for planners to know how much heat or rainfall a building or infrastructure project may have to cope with in the coming years as climate change bites harder in the UK.

"If you're designing a flood-relief scheme or building a railway, for example, you can't assume that the climate will remain the same because we know that it is already changing," he explained.

The Met Office said it planned to release additional local climate projections for extreme weather risks in Spring next year in order to help local and regional businesses and policymakers better assess climate risks.

The update follows stark warnings from the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) that the UK remains woefully unprepared for the coming impacts of the climate crisis, with the independent body's chair Lord Deben last year claiming adaptation strategies were being "run by the government like Dad's Army".

Isabella O'Dowd, senior climate change specialist at environmental charity WWF, warned the latest projections provided further evidence that the UK's natural world "is in freefall and needs our urgent attention".

"These are not records we should be breaking. Weather the UK once classed as extreme is fast on its way to becoming the new normal," she said. "Ahead of the climate summit in Glasgow next year [COP26] the UK must show global leadership by setting out its own ambitious plans for climate action, as promised under the Paris Agreement. Inaction is not an option if we are to protect our planet for future generations."